Baraboo farmers market vendors expect good season despite coronovirus precautions

Vendors at the Baraboo farmers market are expecting a good summer season despite having smaller crowds and extra precautions due to COVID-19.

Unlike many other annual events in Baraboo, the farmers market was able to avoid coronavirus related delays, and began their summer season at the beginning of May.

Precautions in place include both vendors and customers being required to wear face masks to shop, empty stalls separating different vendor booths and hand washing stations.

Customers are not allowed to sample products, and only vendors can handle products behind the booth.

Alma Gasser, owner of Tower Rock Farmstead Bakery in Prairie du Sac, said Wednesday the safety precautions at her booth have been an adjustment, but she is happy to be open and working at the market.

“We had to change some of our setups, like we have a table to keep distance between me and customers and I have my product back behind me to keep people from grabbing it and then putting it back. I usually have it out for people to look at,” Gasser said. “It may have an impact, but we’re still busy. It hasn’t hurt us.”