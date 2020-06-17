Baraboo farmers market vendors expect good season despite coronovirus precautions

Vendors at the Baraboo farmers market are expecting a good summer season despite having smaller crowds and extra precautions due to COVID-19.
Unlike many other annual events in Baraboo, the farmers market was able to avoid coronavirus related delays, and began their summer season at the beginning of May.
Precautions in place include both vendors and customers being required to wear face masks to shop, empty stalls separating different vendor booths and hand washing stations.
Customers are not allowed to sample products, and only vendors can handle products behind the booth.
Alma Gasser, owner of Tower Rock Farmstead Bakery in Prairie du Sac, said Wednesday the safety precautions at her booth have been an adjustment, but she is happy to be open and working at the market.
“We had to change some of our setups, like we have a table to keep distance between me and customers and I have my product back behind me to keep people from grabbing it and then putting it back. I usually have it out for people to look at,” Gasser said. “It may have an impact, but we’re still busy. It hasn’t hurt us.”
Kate Pettit, a vendor who sells house plants and herbs at the market, said both vendors and patrons have been diligent in following safety precautions and social distancing.
“It’s been a really good market, everyone has been good about wearing masks, because that’s required,” Pettit said at Wednesday's market. “It’s really no different than a typical farmers market.”
Linda Trager, of Trager Produce, said at Wednesday's market, crowds have been smaller this season than in the past, not only because of coronavirus but because she believes many people have opted to plant their own gardens during the states safer at home order in March, April and early May.
While the crowds are smaller this season, the customers who do show up to the market are ready to shop, Trager said.
“I think the numbers may be down, but the people who are still coming are still buying and are good customers,” Trager said. “I think they were ready for this.”
Customer Kathy Schmidtke was excited and ready to support vendors at the market, despite distancing and safety precautions.
“I noticed the farmers market, and I wanted to support them,” said Schmidtke on Wednesday. “I wasn’t in least worried about coming here. There are warm temperatures and we’re outside.”
