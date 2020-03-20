Baraboo fire chief says fire near Devil's Lake caused 'major loss'

The Baraboo Fire Department responded to a call Friday morning which Chief Kevin Stieve said resulted in a “major loss” for the retreat space Expeditions Unlimited.

Fire trucks went out to S5745A Old Lake Road near Devil’s Lake State Park around 6:30 a.m. Stieve said firefighters returned to the station just before 1 p.m.

While fighting fires, the crews are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance as recommended under new concerns for the novel coronavirus confirmed Thursday in Sauk County known as COVID-19. Because it is a new strain, people have no natural immunity to it, which has caused a nationwide response to attempt to lessen its deadly impact as case numbers climb. Still, Stieve said while firefighters have to work together while in their gear at a fire, they are taking precautions when they respond to less urgent calls that require their attention.

A storage building was ablaze early Friday at Expeditions Unlimited. Stieve said equipment used by the organization, including things like lifting harnesses, ropes, tents and other items were destroyed. The facility is one of a number of buildings used by the group, which hosts nature retreats.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown, but Stieve said it isn’t suspicious.

