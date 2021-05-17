Baraboo groups organize virtual community discussion on anti-Asian racism

In their latest community education event, the Baraboo Acts Coalition and its partners will spotlight the national issue of anti-Asian racism via virtual forum Thursday.
Guest speaker Hee-Soo Jung, resident bishop in the United Methodist Church’s Wisconsin Annual Conference, will give a keynote address starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a facilitated conversation among participants on the virtual platform Zoom. One of the organizers, Keri Olson, said Jung was the first person who came to her mind when coalition leaders were first talking about planning the program.
“Every time I’ve heard him speak, he’s inspirational, he’s hopeful, he’s optimistic, but he also will be realistic,” said Olson, who attends Baraboo’s UMC.
Called “Baraboo Talks: Uncovering Anti-Asian Racism and Xenophobia,” the event is a continuation of efforts that stemmed from the response to a photo that went viral in 2018 showing local teenagers making what appeared to be a Nazi salute before their junior prom.
The coalition, which formed in the following year, has held community focus groups to gain insight on potential future activities and received feedback asking it to continue providing learning opportunities, said member Alex Paulson. Last year, the group reached “quite a few people” with book studies and an educational event on the Ho-Chunk Nation in collaboration with the Baraboo Public Library, he said.
Paulson said the group is looking at national issues and how they might be impacting local residents, including the rise of anti-Asian hate throughout the coronavirus pandemic. May also is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, another reason organizers wanted to highlight the topic, he added.
They contacted Asian American community members to get their input and gauge interest in participating in the event, Paulson said. While they didn’t hear about any local examples of anti-Asian bigotry, “I still think it’s a worthwhile conversation to have in our community,” he said. “We do live in America, and it’s a big issue in America.”
As of Friday, about 30 people have registered. Paulson said the Baraboo community has remained engaged with the coalition’s events, which have been “pretty well attended.” Registration will remain open until the event starts. Contact Paulson at apaulson@barabooschools.net or 920-306-1305 for more information on the program.
“It will be interesting, because this is going to be one of the larger online group discussion formats I’ve had,” Paulson said.
He encouraged participants to watch FUEL Milwaukee’s panel discussion on the same topic, Race Bridge: The Movement Against Anti-Asian Racism, prior to the local event.
Olson said organizers are honored to have Jung as a speaker. “His bio is just incredibly impressive,” she said, pointing to his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, two master’s degrees -- one from the Institute of Buddhist Studies in Berkeley, California, and another from the Dongguk University Graduate School in Seoul, South Korea -- and his diverse professional background, ranging from working in education in South Korea to serving as a pastor in California and Texas.
In a post to church members Thursday, Jung wrote that he’s been the subject of “many hurtful and hateful attacks” throughout his life, including “threats of violence and acts of aggressive bullying.” He referenced the Baraboo Talks event, saying he’s honored to speak.
“Raising awareness and creating understanding is one way we can stand up for the rights and dignity of our Asian sisters and brothers,” he wrote. “It is critically important for Christians to oppose racism in all its forms, but more importantly to stand up for the human rights of all people. While it is important to be against that which is evil, it is critical that we fight for all that is good and right and just.”
Olson has seen Jung speak on multiple occasions and met him personally, she said, adding that she appreciated his positivity and efforts to recognize and overcome differences.
“I’m looking for that kind of inspirational message from him but also a message that will give us something tangible in our community to be hanging onto so that we become even more inclusive, that we promote even more equity in our community,” Olson said.
Partnering with the coalition to plan the event are the village of West Baraboo, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Sauk County’s UW-Extension, the Baraboo School District and the First United Methodist Church, according to a news release.
