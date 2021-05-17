Baraboo groups organize virtual community discussion on anti-Asian racism

“Raising awareness and creating understanding is one way we can stand up for the rights and dignity of our Asian sisters and brothers,” he wrote. “It is critically important for Christians to oppose racism in all its forms, but more importantly to stand up for the human rights of all people. While it is important to be against that which is evil, it is critical that we fight for all that is good and right and just.”

Olson has seen Jung speak on multiple occasions and met him personally, she said, adding that she appreciated his positivity and efforts to recognize and overcome differences.

“I’m looking for that kind of inspirational message from him but also a message that will give us something tangible in our community to be hanging onto so that we become even more inclusive, that we promote even more equity in our community,” Olson said.

Partnering with the coalition to plan the event are the village of West Baraboo, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Sauk County’s UW-Extension, the Baraboo School District and the First United Methodist Church, according to a news release.

