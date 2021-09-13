Baraboo High School evacuated after threat

Baraboo High School students were evacuated to Jack Young Middle School today after a threatening call was made to the school.

According to a message sent from Baraboo School District at 12:25 p.m., students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." The message said people should not visit the immediate vicinity and no external guests would be allowed to enter the facilities.

There was no further information about the nature of the threat. Baraboo police officers have blocked off all entrances to the high school parking lot. There also are two ambulances on the scene.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, there are approximately 900 students enrolled at Baraboo High School. The high school is located at 1201 Draper St. and the Middle School is at 1531 Draper St.

Updates will be provided, according to the message.