Baraboo High School student and mural contest winner 'proud' of local history

The 16-year-old remembers her elementary field trips to the International Crane Foundation, too, where the students learn about the endangered Whooping Crane species and the hard work that goes into conservation locally. Her favorite panel — the seventh and final panel in the series — features a crane in a field and represents rural Baraboo.

“(Those trips) really made an impact on me,” Martinez said. “They made me proud of the local history.”

Her other panel subjects include a Baraboo bridge, birds sitting atop a park bench alongside the river, fish underwater, a squirrel and deer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She captured all the animal forms in a way that anyone can figure out from a distance what they are,” said BPAA board member Judy Spring. “You can tell she paid attention to our guidelines because it’s such a challenging shape to fill. Her design can easily be completed by young people.”

Martinez is the vice president of her school’s art club and a member since her freshman year. She plans to pursue a career in art, either as a teacher or storyboard artist who plans out the shots in animated movies.

“It’s interesting and really cool to think that in five to 10 years from now I could visit the mural and find my little initials,” Martinez said of winning the contest.