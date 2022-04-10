Baraboo holds concert for Ukraine

A downtown Baraboo yoga studio wasn't filled Saturday night with people looking for a workout but rather the sounds of Ukrainian music to benefit those affected by Russia's weeks-long invasion of the country.

The Concert for Ukraine collected funds at It's All About You, yoga and more to help the people in Ukraine. Olga Maslova, who was born and raised in Ukraine, is a yoga instructor at the studio at 102 4th St. Maslova is from the city of Luhansk. She said much of her family is still in Ukraine but said they are safe.

“I know people that have gone to Poland and into Europe to get out of Ukraine,” Maslova said. “A lot of my friends from Kyiv and Odesa fled their homes, and some of them lost their homes because of the shelling.”

Maslova said the concert was organized to help people who have lost their homes, job and family members to the war.

“Our community is amazing. We’ve already sent money to volunteer organizations,” Maslova said. “Tatsiana has been amazing. She’s allowed us to use this space. I’ve seen people for the first time who are here to support Ukraine.”

Tatsiana O’Neill is another instructor at the studio. She said that hearing what Maslova’s family and friends in Ukraine made the situation real for her and others.

“It wasn’t just something that you read in the news,” O’Neill said. “This is real and it’s happening right now. When you see that you just have to do something and that’s why we’re doing this.”

Since the war in Ukraine started, Maslova has held a number of fundraising events and has sent the money to humanitarian groups and directly to families that she knows. The money raised on Saturday night will go directly to Ukraine but after it is discussed.

Cindy Schick has family connections in Ukraine and helped organize the event. She said there will be a committee formed on where to send the money will go.

“It will go to where there is the greatest need,” Schick said.

“We felt helpless here while watching what was going on,” Schick said. “It’s traumatic to watch and witness. This has brought people together for a good cause.”

Michi Regier played traditional Ukrainian music on her fiddle for the audience on Saturday night.

The evening began with meditation and yoga to prepare people for the music. There was also a space outside of the studio for people to decorate blue and yellow paper creating a peace flag.

Schick and O’Neill said with the support on Saturday from members of the studio and others they might hold another similar event in the future but probably at a bigger space.

“We don’t know yet, but it will probably need to be bigger than the yoga studio,” O’Neill said as she peeked into the studio. “Yes, it’s already filling up so next time we might do something bigger and better.”

