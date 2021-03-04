Baraboo homeless shelter leaders grateful for $75K grant to help with coronavirus needs

A $75,000 grant will help Baraboo’s new homeless shelter deal with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board, said he got the phone call about the Pathway Home shelter’s award while out in the woods on a day off, Feb. 15. After hanging up, “I just yelled into the sky,” Mowers said. “It was pretty cool.”
“It’s a mind-bogglingly large amount of money for our organization, and it felt -- I mean, really like a vindication of all of the time and effort and all of the blood, sweat and tears that brought us to this point,” he said.
Wisconsin’s Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus, administered through the state Department of Administration, provides federal CARES Act relief funds to homeless shelters and other emergency housing solutions, according to the DOA. The funds need to be spent by April 30, 2022.
The Baraboo shelter applied through its partnership with the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which also employs the shelter director, Cassie Manson. Mowers said he’s grateful for the help from CWCAC.
“I’ve thought that this thing is a really sweet deal, all the way around, this partnership with Community Action,” Mowers said. “They’re a great organization. Fred Hebert’s a great leader, and now we have money raining from the sky because they’re keeping an eye out for the funding opportunities that are available and helping us out with that.”
Manson said the shelter applied for the grant “hoping that we could get some help and some support, especially with the amount of clients that we’re helping during the pandemic, and we lucked out with the amount of funds that we were given.”
COVID-19 has been preventing Pathway Home from bringing volunteers into its building to help and limiting its clients’ ability to receive services -- or go anywhere -- outside of the shelter, which makes things difficult, Manson said.
Shelter leaders plan to use the grant to:
- Hire a new staff member to provide more case management, help with daily tasks and make sure the shelter is clean and sanitized;
- Purchase computer systems that clients will be able to use to apply for jobs and housing and take online classes;
- Buy more personal protective equipment and portable air filtration units; and
- Fund cab and motel vouchers in case they have to temporarily quarantine or isolate clients that have been exposed to COVID-19 or test positive.
None of the 21 people they’ve served since opening in January have tested positive for coronavirus, Manson said. She said the shelter averages between eight to 13 clients most of the time, but hopes to increase that number to 20-30 as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.
“We’ve been really lucky,” she said. “We’ve been very cautious and make sure that everyone follows the guidelines.”
The award funds are more than half of the shelter’s expected 2021 budget, which Mowers said will be between $115,000-120,000, not including the additional expenses paid by the grant. Because it covers items that weren’t included in the original budget, the shelter board will still have to continue fundraising efforts, he said.
On fundraising so far, Mowers said, “We’re looking really good for 2021, and we’ve got a good start on 2022.”
He said it was “really exciting” that the state DOA found Pathway Home compelling enough to support with $75,000.
“It’s been so good the last six or seven weeks to actually have clients in the building and to have them recording some wins in their lives,” he said. “Folks with new jobs and folks that have moved on to permanent housing already ... We’ve been building toward this for more than two years with a lot of effort.”
