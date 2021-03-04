Baraboo homeless shelter leaders grateful for $75K grant to help with coronavirus needs

None of the 21 people they’ve served since opening in January have tested positive for coronavirus, Manson said. She said the shelter averages between eight to 13 clients most of the time, but hopes to increase that number to 20-30 as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

“We’ve been really lucky,” she said. “We’ve been very cautious and make sure that everyone follows the guidelines.”

The award funds are more than half of the shelter’s expected 2021 budget, which Mowers said will be between $115,000-120,000, not including the additional expenses paid by the grant. Because it covers items that weren’t included in the original budget, the shelter board will still have to continue fundraising efforts, he said.

On fundraising so far, Mowers said, “We’re looking really good for 2021, and we’ve got a good start on 2022.”

He said it was “really exciting” that the state DOA found Pathway Home compelling enough to support with $75,000.

“It’s been so good the last six or seven weeks to actually have clients in the building and to have them recording some wins in their lives,” he said. “Folks with new jobs and folks that have moved on to permanent housing already ... We’ve been building toward this for more than two years with a lot of effort.”

