Baraboo homeless shelter leaders reflect on first year, hope to buy building in 2022

Nearly a year since it opened, the Baraboo homeless shelter is keeping busy, housing more than a dozen clients at the tail end of a COVID-19 outbreak, seeing an increase in applications due to the cold weather and fundraising to purchase the building it’s currently renting.
The nonprofit Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter opened Pathway Home in January 2021 on Baraboo’s south side after its bid to open in a West Baraboo church was rejected by the village board. Residents who lived near the church campaigned against it, citing worries about how it would impact nearby Haskins Park and neighboring residents.
“It’s really been a serious labor of love, and so coming up on our one-year anniversary is kind of a really big deal,” said Nicole Tidwell, shelter director since April.
Serving roughly 60 people this year, every room is currently occupied, Tidwell said. The shelter has 32 beds but just 14 clients at the moment, which has been helping with social distancing after the recent outbreak in which seven people tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Once the quarantine period ends Jan. 3, “we’ve got a lot of people who we’ll be bringing in,” Tidwell said, adding that the cold weather has increased the number of people applying for shelter. In the meantime, she said Pathway Home has been giving out motel vouchers to make sure no one is left without a safe, warm and dry place to stay.
During the outbreak, she said the community showed “a lot of support” for the shelter, donating meals for the clients in isolation. When people started to show symptoms, the shelter got everyone tested. Leaders arranged for them to stay in motels, which was difficult because some motels in the area wouldn’t accept vouchers, said they were full, wouldn’t work with the homeless or refused to book rooms for the ill, according to Tidwell.
A few residents found housing or moved on to better things while the shelter was in quarantine, “so that’s really been a blessing over the last few weeks,” Tidwell said.
It was the first set of positive cases at the shelter, leading its board and partner organization Central Wisconsin Community Action Council to develop a COVID protocol, and it coincided with the county-wide increase in cases, she said.
Need for housing
Drug and alcohol abuse also contributes to the increased need for shelter around the holidays, Tidwell said.
“It’s harder for folks who are homeless, without resources or estranged from friends and family because of their hardships, who struggle with that,” she said. While Pathway Home is not a rehab program, it does work with people who are in recovery.
“There’s not as many resources as there should be for them, but we help them a lot and we’ve seen a lot of really good successes of people who do turn their life around,” she said.
Tidwell said the program is working, citing the observations of a police officer who serves on the shelter board. In his work, he has been seeing fewer people without homes or resources, she said.
Fundraising
Board member Angela Witczak said Pathway Home “is incredibly special.”
“It was raised by the community,” she said. “There’s so much community support, so much volunteer support and, for me, I just love how we’ve all as a community come together to take care of the homeless. You know, we’ve come a long way, and where we’re at now is just unbelievable.”
Where they are is in a position to purchase the building, if they can raise $40,000 for the down payment, Witczak said. Current owner Tim Moy, Baraboo, offered to sell it to BAHS for $200,000, she said.
So far, fundraising has been going well, she said. The shelter is applying for a few grants, heard from a private donor and had a “really good, successful Giving Tuesday campaign,” she said.
But the organization needs $35,000 more to meet its $145,000 budget for 2022, including the down payment, according to Witczak. Donations can be made via the website, baraboo-shelter.org, or by sending a check to the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter, 1200 Silver Circle, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913.
The Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the board, said in a statement to the News Republic that the potential building purchase has come two years earlier than shelter leaders expected, largely due to the people, organizations, businesses and churches that have donated more than $300,000 to the shelter to date.
“We continue to be inspired and motivated by the support of the Baraboo community for the shelter,” he said. “… We’re grateful to be trusted to be the steward of this new institution for the whole community, and we look forward to what the new year will bring.”
Holidays
For Thanksgiving, Tidwell said she and her family came to the shelter and prepared a Thanksgiving meal for everyone. While they decided not to do the same for Christmas, she and case manager Haley Weisert have been setting aside donations of gift-worthy items like new clothes, slippers, hats and gloves to wrap and put under the Christmas tree for clients and their families, Tidwell said. Several community members also offered to cook and bring meals.
“We’re so excited that they get to share this tradition that might -- that does seem normal for the vast majority of people, that, you know, these folks really haven’t had, most of them, in a very long time or since childhood, even if that,” Tidwell said, “so we’re really excited for them to be able to have that on Christmas morning. It’ll be a really special day.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.