Baraboo homeless shelter leaders reflect on first year, hope to buy building in 2022

Where they are is in a position to purchase the building, if they can raise $40,000 for the down payment, Witczak said. Current owner Tim Moy, Baraboo, offered to sell it to BAHS for $200,000, she said.

So far, fundraising has been going well, she said. The shelter is applying for a few grants, heard from a private donor and had a “really good, successful Giving Tuesday campaign,” she said.

But the organization needs $35,000 more to meet its $145,000 budget for 2022, including the down payment, according to Witczak. Donations can be made via the website, baraboo-shelter.org, or by sending a check to the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter, 1200 Silver Circle, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the board, said in a statement to the News Republic that the potential building purchase has come two years earlier than shelter leaders expected, largely due to the people, organizations, businesses and churches that have donated more than $300,000 to the shelter to date.