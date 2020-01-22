Baraboo hospital: Diabetes support works at time when it’s needed most

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo set a New Year’s resolution: Find more people to join its monthly diabetes support group.

Diabetes educator and registered nurse Karen Marshall said 10 percent of Sauk County adults currently have diabetes and another 10 to 20 percent of them are living with the disease undiagnosed.

“The numbers surprise a lot of people,” said Marshall, who has led the hospital’s support group for about seven years. “Add them together and that’s 3 out of every 10 adults” affected by it.

The support group has about 25 members with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and is free and open to the public with no need to register. It meets in a hospital boardroom and Marshall said she’s more than happy to find a bigger space should the group see its desired “surge” in new membership.

The hospital is promoting its diabetes support group this month because of positive results seen in the current members, SSM Health spokesman Jim Korth said. “We think there still might be people out there who don’t know about it. We’re seeing that it’s very beneficial and popular with those who’ve joined.”