Baraboo hospital: Diabetes support works at time when it’s needed most

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo set a New Year’s resolution: Find more people to join its monthly diabetes support group.
Diabetes educator and registered nurse Karen Marshall said 10 percent of Sauk County adults currently have diabetes and another 10 to 20 percent of them are living with the disease undiagnosed.
“The numbers surprise a lot of people,” said Marshall, who has led the hospital’s support group for about seven years. “Add them together and that’s 3 out of every 10 adults” affected by it.
The support group has about 25 members with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and is free and open to the public with no need to register. It meets in a hospital boardroom and Marshall said she’s more than happy to find a bigger space should the group see its desired “surge” in new membership.
The hospital is promoting its diabetes support group this month because of positive results seen in the current members, SSM Health spokesman Jim Korth said. “We think there still might be people out there who don’t know about it. We’re seeing that it’s very beneficial and popular with those who’ve joined.”
Part of its success is related to 20 to 30 minutes of exercise prior the start of the meetings. Exercise physiologist Anna-Marie School, for the past three years, has led the group in exercise routines including warm-ups, range of motion, balance, some cardio, stretching and cool down at the end.
“It shows that even a little bit of exercise — in your chair, in a room by yourself or in a room with other people — makes a big difference. The key is just to keep moving. For people with diabetes that’s especially important because exercise helps to regulate their blood sugar.
“I stress that even people who are pretty immobile can do some movement. It’s amazing how much a little exercise can help.”
Marshall said diabetes is thought of as the “silent disease because it doesn’t scream at us.” In general, there are no symptoms, but in a small percentage of sufferers there is increased urination, thirst and weight loss.
“Finding out if you have diabetes depends on seeing your physician on an annual basis and looking at your blood work,” Marshall said.
In various speaker presentations, members learn how the disease hurts their body including the eyes, heart, kidneys and nerves and how they can manage the disease so they won’t have long-term complications.
“Complications from diabetes are the biggest factor to consider,” Marhsall said.
The American Diabetes Association reports the disease accounts for about $1 of every $4 spent in health care in the United States and that caring for one person with diabetes costs an average of $16,752 per year.
ADA also reports that the total annual costs for diabetes in the U.S. have risen from $116 billion in 2007 to $237 billion in 2017.
Marshall said there are four major components in diabetes management: nutrition and meal planning, medications, checking your blood pressures and activities and exercise. “It’s really hard to make the necessary changes, especially when we live in a super-size-it country.
“The biggest thing to know is that if it’s controlled, we can prevent the terrible things that happen when it’s uncontrolled.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.