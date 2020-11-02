Baraboo hospital staff doing OK but stresses to keep wearing masks, social distance

“Fundamentally, you hope that you never exceed your surge plan,” she said. “Things would have to be really, really crazy in the universe for that to happen.”

COVID fatigue

Sauk County Health Department officials have cited “COVID fatigue” as a driving factor of the area’s surge in cases. Sloan acknowledged that people are feeling “burnt out and tired” of the pandemic, but she said the community still seems to be doing a good job of following health recommendations overall.

“We’ve been very fortunate, I think, in that there are a lot of other counties in a whole lot worse shape than we are in Sauk,” Sloan said. “We obviously share information with other SSM hospitals in other counties, and we are faring quite well here compared to some other counties, and we’re very grateful for that.

“I think a large part of that is that our community does care and is really trying to adhere to all of the guidelines around masking and social distancing, washing our hands, staying home as much as we can, not being out more than we need to be."

Sloan encouraged people to continue efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.