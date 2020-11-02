Baraboo hospital staff doing OK but stresses to keep wearing masks, social distance

Caring for COVID-19 patients at Baraboo’s hospital requires a lot of teamwork, coordination and self-care, nurse Eric Wendt said Monday, but the facility is still fully staffed and continuing its standard operations.
Wendt has worked in the emergency department at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo since May. At the time, coronavirus cases in Sauk County still numbered in the double digits and three residents had died from the disease, according to the state health department. On Monday, the county reported a cumulative total of 1,991 cases and eight deaths, one of which occurred over the weekend.
By June, about a dozen county residents had been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data tracked by News Republic staff; that number had jumped to 66 by Monday, including two new hospitalizations since Friday.
“Having come into this several months ago, we’ve kind of been told what to expect, and we’re starting to feel that,” Wendt said, “but leadership and the ED (Emergency Department) in the hospital has been very good about making sure everyone’s doing OK and making sure everyone has the resources they need,” to cope with the stress both at work and outside of work.
Wendt said there have been several instances where a COVID-19 patient has come into the hospital “quite sick.” To minimize exposure to the pathogen, the nurse tasked with direct care wears full personal protective equipment, while other staff members will work together to prepare everything the nurse will need to reduce the frequency of entering the patient’s room.
The hospital has six in-patient beds designated for those with the novel coronavirus in negative-pressure rooms designed to prevent the airborne virus from flowing out into the rest of the building.
“In general, caring for patients whether or not they have COVID is kind of the same either way,” said Wendt, who had about two years of nursing experience in Madison and Milwaukee before coming to Baraboo.
The main difference, he added, is that health care workers use “much more” PPE and try to coordinate care so they aren’t opening the door as frequently or spending as much time inside as they would with a non-COVID room.
Wendt said a “very wide spectrum” of people infected with the coronavirus have come to the hospital, some as young as infants, some elderly and others in between. Some haven’t noticed any effects from the disease, while others -- including those who are otherwise young and healthy -- have been “quite affected,” he said.
He urged the Baraboo community to follow CDC guidelines, including washing their hands, avoiding gatherings, social distancing and wearing masks when around people of a different household.
“Please wear your mask, please social distance and just be mindful that, you know, it doesn’t discriminate,” Wendt said of COVID-19. “Young, old -- it affects everyone. Even if you think you’re young and healthy, that doesn’t matter at all.”
Capacity
Heather Sloan, public information officer for the hospital, said COVID bed availability can change on an hourly basis. Availability throughout the hospital -- not just in COVID rooms -- varies daily, Sloan said, but the facility has been operating at a relatively normal capacity and continues its usual functions.
“There’s a lot of different things going on all at once. It’s hard to say it’s just COVID … Every day in a hospital, you’re caring for everyone in all kinds of different situations,” Sloan said.
If St. Clare is full when a new patient needs to be admitted, it can transfer that patient to another SSM hospital. If other SSM facilities also are full, Sloan noted that St. Clare can work with hospitals outside of the network, and vice versa.
“So far, we haven’t been in a situation where we could not care for a patient, in the fact that we have so many resources, both internally here at St. Clare and within our SSM Health system,” she said.
Transferring patients to other facilities is a frequent occurrence, Wendt said.
Like other hospitals, St. Clare also has a surge plan ready to adjust operations if it and other local health care facilities reach maximum capacity, Sloan said. It’s not currently at that point.
“Fundamentally, you hope that you never exceed your surge plan,” she said. “Things would have to be really, really crazy in the universe for that to happen.”
COVID fatigue
Sauk County Health Department officials have cited “COVID fatigue” as a driving factor of the area’s surge in cases. Sloan acknowledged that people are feeling “burnt out and tired” of the pandemic, but she said the community still seems to be doing a good job of following health recommendations overall.
“We’ve been very fortunate, I think, in that there are a lot of other counties in a whole lot worse shape than we are in Sauk,” Sloan said. “We obviously share information with other SSM hospitals in other counties, and we are faring quite well here compared to some other counties, and we’re very grateful for that.
“I think a large part of that is that our community does care and is really trying to adhere to all of the guidelines around masking and social distancing, washing our hands, staying home as much as we can, not being out more than we need to be."
Sloan encouraged people to continue efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
She emphasized that people shouldn’t put off regular care because of fear of the pandemic. They also should get their flu shot -- even if they don’t normally get one -- ideally before the end of November, she added.
“We just want people to know that we are here. We’re providing safe, compassionate care just like we always do,” to COVID and non-COVID patients alike, Sloan said. “At the end of the day, really our job is to care for our community, and that’s what we’re here to do.”
Staffing
Sloan said the hospital is still at full staffing levels, which it monitors daily, and has cross-trained staff in preparation of an eventual possible shortage. It also has access to a regional labor pool it can dip into if necessary to fill any gaps.
All St. Clare staff are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure before coming into work and are tested based on exposure risk and symptoms, Sloan said.
Wendt works three 12-hour shifts per week and sometimes picks up extra hours, depending on needs. He said he feels he’s “coping about as well as I can,” by trying to engage in calming activities that he enjoys outside of work, like hiking.
“We know that it could get worse,” he said of the coronavirus situation, “and it’s just kind of making sure that, OK, like, we’re going to be ready and I’m taking care of myself at home.”
PPE
He doesn’t have any concerns about the hospital’s PPE supply. Sloan said St. Clare constantly monitors its PPE levels and has access to a “very large supply” through the SSM system. She noted the Baraboo facility has not had any challenges with getting enough PPE.
An N95 respirator mask can be worn once per day and reprocessed once for a total of two days of use, Wendt said. He said a worker might go through multiple surgical masks per day. Gowns and face shields can be cleaned and reused.
National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing in Baraboo, Oct. 12
