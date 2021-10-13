Baraboo Jim Pierce places 2nd, 4th place in Nekoosa pumpkin competition

While he was close to taking the top prize in his first competition since he took up the hobby last year, Pierce said he is happy with the outcome. He said it was overwhelming with the results and response of the pumpkin growing community in his first competition, especially since he was going up against individuals who had as much as 20 years plus experience growing large pumpkins.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was pretty cool to be able to run with a couple of those guys and do it in our first running,” Pierce said. “A lot of them have set state records in the past.”

While Pierce said he did a majority of the work tending to the pumpkins to make them grow big and strong, he considers it a family affair since they stepped in to help when needed.

Pierce said he’s enjoying meeting new people in the pumpkin growing community, even those interested in learning more about growing giant pumpkins have approached him for advice.