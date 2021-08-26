Baraboo library project in limbo as organizers await loan approval

Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority which oversees the fund for the project, said requests have continued with no provided timeline for approval. Some of the inquiries haven’t seemed necessary, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They keep asking questions,” Cannon said. “The last one was information that we didn’t see how it pertained to the loan, but we provided them the information they requested.”

Ellington said the process seemed onerous and echoed the sentiment that some requests didn’t seem connected to the loan application or the project. Organizers have been receiving the help of U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and state officials, like 81st Assembly Rep. Dave Considine and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, but still haven't seen results, Ellington said.

Time is winding down for organizers if they hope to get work done this year. The original timeline for the project slated work to begin in April, with a 22,000-square-foot addition connecting to the existing 14,000 square feet. The project was slated to be completed in September 2022, but the finish line moves with every day the project is delayed, which means the project might not be done until 2023, especially if approval comes too late to start the project until the spring months.