Baraboo library project in limbo as organizers await loan approval

Organizers who had hoped to see the Baraboo library project begin in April are still waiting for loan approval to get the process started and aren’t certain much work can be done this year.
“It’s gone four months past ridiculous,” said library board president John Ellington.
The anticipated $6 million USDA loan is vital to the more than $10 million expansion and renovation project approved by Baraboo Common Council members in September 2019 after a campaign from residents to approve work on the 117-year-old library building that has not been updated since 1982.
The library, now dubbed Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, changed its name July 1 to honor a $2.5 million donation to the project from a local and long standing Baraboo family. The shift in title was the only progress organizers had seen as they awaited approval of the loan application. The remainder of the work will be paid for through fundraising done over the last two decades and continued donations from supporters.
Library Director Jessica Bergin said in late June they were hopeful approval would be granted by early August, but planners are still waiting. At the time, she encouraged the public to be patient.
They can’t move forward with work until the loan is secured and the application process has been slowed by requests for more information.
Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority which oversees the fund for the project, said requests have continued with no provided timeline for approval. Some of the inquiries haven’t seemed necessary, he said.
“They keep asking questions,” Cannon said. “The last one was information that we didn’t see how it pertained to the loan, but we provided them the information they requested.”
Ellington said the process seemed onerous and echoed the sentiment that some requests didn’t seem connected to the loan application or the project. Organizers have been receiving the help of U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and state officials, like 81st Assembly Rep. Dave Considine and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, but still haven't seen results, Ellington said.
Time is winding down for organizers if they hope to get work done this year. The original timeline for the project slated work to begin in April, with a 22,000-square-foot addition connecting to the existing 14,000 square feet. The project was slated to be completed in September 2022, but the finish line moves with every day the project is delayed, which means the project might not be done until 2023, especially if approval comes too late to start the project until the spring months.
Ellington said organizers are optimistic the loan will eventually be approved, but it’s a matter of when.
Once the loan is approved, there is still the bidding process to be done. There must be a request for contracts posted for roughly 3 to 4 weeks, Cannon said. They will also have to review the contractors’ offers to ensure they are the most qualified option, which could take an additional four weeks.
Ellington said organizers are anxious to begin the process and he has spoken to residents hopeful to see progress at the site. There are contractors likely interested in the site as well, he said.
“It’s really frustrating to have done all of this work and then all of a sudden...it’s just hurry up and wait,” Ellington said.
Cannon said though it will begin with demolition rather than digging up dirt, it would be ideal to see some progress yet this year.
“Start the project, cut the ribbon and do a ceremonial groundbreaking,” Cannon said. “That would be nice.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.