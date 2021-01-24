Baraboo man accused of child enticement

A 36-year-old Baraboo man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to entice a 16-year-old girl.

According to a press release issued Friday, the Ciolumbia County Sheriff's Office took Ryan M. Kramer into custody at a public location in Baraboo. The sheriff's office reported that Kramer had started a conversation with the teen on social media. The conversation allegedly was sexually explicit and included unsolicited nude photos. Kramer than attempted to set up a meeting with the 16-year-old girl in Baraboo.

After Kramer's arrest, police searched his residence and and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Charges of exposing a child to harmful material, child enticement, possession of methamphetamine and possssion of drug paraphernalia have been requested. A check of online records shows no charges have been filed yet.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Baraboo Police Department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation should contact Detective Sergeant David Clark at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 608-742-4166.