Baraboo man charged with burglary from campground

A 32-year-old Baraboo man has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property following two incidents at Columbia County recreational sites.

Andy W. Tracy faces more than 20 years in prison and $55,000 in fines if convicted of the charges, including burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and bail jumping. On March 11, a cash bond of $250 was set in two separate cases against him in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaints, Tracy was involved in incidents over the summer at the Cascade Mountain Ski Resorts and the Sky High Campground, both in the town of Caledonia.

A deputy was called to the ski resort on July 3 for a report of damage to a shack next to the ski lift. Employees said they locked the resort gate the previous afternoon and there was no damage to the shack at the time. The shack had a broken window pane and a window screen ripped away. The deputy noticed hand prints outside one of the windows where it appeared someone had tried to push it upwards. The complaint says that fingerprint samples taken matched Tracy.