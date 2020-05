Baraboo man dies in tractor accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a tractor accident Thursday.

Daniel L. Gilette, 59, of Baraboo, died after an accident while driving a tractor, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a residence on Highway W in Greenfield around 11 a.m. Thursday. Gillette had been driving a tractor on his property there when the machine struck a decorative overhead beam leading into an in-ground pool, Sgt. Matt Burch said Monday.

The beam fell on Gillette and the tractor. The Sauk County Coroner’s Office pronounced Gillette dead at the scene of the accident.

