Baraboo native Gordon Blum has leadership role in Forest Service's Region 9

Baraboo native Gordon “Gordie” Blum didn’t see himself being an integral part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.
About 30 years later, he has found himself recently named deputy regional forester for Region 9 of the USDA Forest Service.
“It was like awe, it was a pretty wonderful feeling, because I really feel like I owe the Forest Service a debt of gratitude,” Blum said. “It’s a great place to work. It’s allowed me to have so many cool experiences and live in neat places.”
The multi-faceted position is one of three which serve directly under Regional Forester Bob Lueckel, who oversees every department within 20 states from Minnesota and Missouri to Maine and West Virginia. There are 17 national forests, one tall-grass prairie and roughly 2,000 employees spanning the 12 million acres of public land.
“It’s a key leadership position in the region,” Lueckel said. “Gordie has an extensive natural resource background in different regions of the Forest Service.”
After traveling for decades as part of the U.S. Army, the Environmental Protection Agency, and since 2000 as part of the Forest Service, Blum now resides in rural Baraboo on a farm he purchased from his grandfather, Conrad, in 2002. He commutes to Milwaukee, where Region 9 is headquartered.
Though he grew up in Baraboo, spending time outdoors, Blum said it never occurred to him that he could work in a conservation field until he joined the Army. After graduating from college, Blum joined the Army in 1991 to gain more education and pay off student loans. He served until 1997 and traveled to northern Italy for two years.
“Actually, that’s kind of where I got the bug to work in conservation,” Blum said. “You grow up in Wisconsin, you just got used to the fact that you had access to doing things outdoors. Hiking, hunting, swimming, fishing; whatever it was you wanted to do, you could always find a place to do it.”
Overseas had beautiful venues, but options for taking part in those activities Blum had at his disposal in the U.S. were suddenly not available. After being transferred to upstate New York, Blum explored the Adirondack Mountains while gaining a master’s degree from the State University of New York.
After the Army, Blum went to work for the EPA, which he said was “very eye-opening.” It was in his travels in that position that he learned how to engage with the public to try to solve health concerns by gleaning more information from people living near industrial cleanup sites. Creating state partnerships with foresters is currently a goal to identify what local priorities are for natural resources, Blum said.
You have free articles remaining.
Blum landed a job with the Forest Service in 2000 and spent eight years in a research lab in Madison as a communications director. He and his wife, Christine, were beginning to have children and thought being closer to Baraboo would be ideal. Blum said once he began with the Forest Service, it clicked.
“It just really felt like a fit; the mission, the morale,” Blum said. “I just really got it.”
Once he shifted his focus to forest management, Blum was traveling throughout the country. He served as district ranger in the Chippewa National Forest in Minnesota, deputy and acting forest supervisor of Oregon’s Willamette National Forest, regional director of recreation, lands and minerals for the states of Oregon and Washington and a legislative specialist in Washington, D.C. He has also served in director roles throughout the region, like supervisor of Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in northwestern Wisconsin and acting director of recreation for the eastern region.
“He has good experience in professional communications, with our research organization, in the military and also with the EPA,” Lueckel said. “He also has great interest in diversity and inclusion in the quality of the workforce environment. He’s a champion of that.”
Blum said as deputy he hopes to create opportunities for those who hope to follow in the steps he took to get the position.
Even in his home life Blum has been working on conservation. With the help of his wife and two children, Jovanna and Caden, 11,000 trees have been planted on the acreage once owned by his grandfather. There is also now a native tall-grass prairie spanning 12 acres on the property.
The deputy position oversees all of the departments within the region, from engineering to recreation to responsible land use and a number of others, Lueckel said. It requires an understanding of policy, law, regulation and other rules to ensure everyone remains compliant. Despite the juggling act, Blum said he couldn’t imagine not doing his work under the organization which strives to “do the greatest good.”
“I really do look forward to going to work every day,” he said.
Each department head must report to Blum, who said he had joked to his wife that he now has the position that used to make him worry when he would have to prepare reports for his superior. A major, recent concern is ensuring forests stay healthy to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
“Our forests have become really dense with undergrowth and so when we have a fire, it turns into a conflagration that’s pretty devastating to the soil,” Blum said. “We need to reduce the fire risk and disease risk to make our forests more resilient.”
Blum said he owes the Forest Service for his experiences, but also for those of his children. Though he and Christine wanted them to grow up near family, they were still able to see regions different than the Midwest and though they may have felt Blum was a bit overzealous about the outdoors when they were younger, they seem to appreciate it now.
“One of the coolest things is seeing my kids having an affinity for the outdoors,” Blum said. “Now I see them wanting to do things, and really having an appreciation for the outdoors, and that’s pretty cool.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.