Baraboo native Gordon Blum now heads Forest Service's Region 9

Though he grew up in Baraboo, spending time outdoors, Blum said it never occurred to him that he could work in a conservation field until he joined the Army. After graduating from college, Blum joined the Army in 1991 to gain more education and pay off student loans. He served until 1997 and traveled to northern Italy for two years.

“Actually, that’s kind of where I got the bug to work in conservation,” Blum said. “You grow up in Wisconsin, you just got used to the fact that you had access to doing things outdoors. Hiking, hunting, swimming, fishing; whatever it was you wanted to do, you could always find a place to do it.”

Overseas had beautiful venues, but options for taking part in those activities Blum had at his disposal in the U.S. were suddenly not available. After being transferred to upstate New York, Blum explored the Adirondack Mountains while gaining a master’s degree from the State University of New York.

After the Army, Blum went to work for the EPA, which he said was “very eye-opening.” It was in his travels in that position that he learned how to engage with the public to try to solve health concerns by gleaning more information from people living near industrial cleanup sites. Creating state partnerships with foresters is currently a goal to identify what local priorities are for natural resources, Blum said.

