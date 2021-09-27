Baraboo nonprofit, Sauk County partner to create job training center

A resolution passed by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors indicates that Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister and the leadership staff at the county jail support a training center near their building at the corner of Sauk Avenue and Industrial Court. Miller said the rent for the building could be as low as $1, but the lease has not yet been signed. The former Sysco coffee and chemical division building is still owned by the company and organizers need approval from the corporate headquarters before it can be put to use. Harris said there is a backup plan if that building isn’t available.

Roughly $700,000 of the total more than $12.5 million ARPA funds granted to the county were allocated to the project, with its aim to help improve economic hardships brought about by COVID-19 precautions. Roughly $100,000 has been planned for developing a leased space into a usable training center.

Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller said that local CEOs and company owners told him in August during a meeting about the center that they feel it is an asset.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a good deal, not only for them that they can get trained people, but that constituents can get in and get good paying jobs,” Miller said. “They really liked that workforce development was also on board with that.”