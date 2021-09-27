Baraboo nonprofit, Sauk County partner to create job training center

A local nonprofit organization has partnered with Sauk County and other government entities to attempt to reduce recidivism rates and increase the number of workers in jobs with sustaining and livable wages.
The project is a training center, funded through Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, meant to help people with work release during an incarceration at the Sauk County Jail learn a trade or other work skills to ensure they have hirable qualities.
Rev. Bill Harris, chairperson of the PHP Board, said the group wanted to expand its current Work Ready Program which already offers mentorship and career training.
“This whole people helping people thing is about renewing, revisiting, restructuring and helping them get repositioned,” Harris said.
The partnership has been formed between the county government, local nonprofit People Helping People, the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and Madison Area Technical College.
The program aims to help people already granted release privileges to work or job search while serving less than a year in jail. Training will be focused on trades. PHP procured commitments from local businesses focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning work, plumbing, electric, technology and building contractors to aid in its program development.
A resolution passed by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors indicates that Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister and the leadership staff at the county jail support a training center near their building at the corner of Sauk Avenue and Industrial Court. Miller said the rent for the building could be as low as $1, but the lease has not yet been signed. The former Sysco coffee and chemical division building is still owned by the company and organizers need approval from the corporate headquarters before it can be put to use. Harris said there is a backup plan if that building isn’t available.
Roughly $700,000 of the total more than $12.5 million ARPA funds granted to the county were allocated to the project, with its aim to help improve economic hardships brought about by COVID-19 precautions. Roughly $100,000 has been planned for developing a leased space into a usable training center.
Sauk County Administrator Brent Miller said that local CEOs and company owners told him in August during a meeting about the center that they feel it is an asset.
“This is a good deal, not only for them that they can get trained people, but that constituents can get in and get good paying jobs,” Miller said. “They really liked that workforce development was also on board with that.”
Shawn Marquardt, regional director of the Reedsburg and Portage MATC campuses, said the school already has a partnership with the WDB to provide workforce training for people looking to better search for a job or explore different career options. They offer an apprenticeship tract.
People will be certified by the WDB and can either work for the local business that already helped them learn or they can leave to find a job somewhere else, Harris said.
Miller credited PHP with being willing to help people in this endeavor.
“They’re the only ones who have volunteered and actually stepped up,” Miller said.
Sauk County Supervisor Marty Krueger said the partnership will allow people to be trained in fields needed throughout companies within the county and to be paid enough to support themselves and their families.
“It’s a win for the county, it’s a win for our employers and it’s a win for the new people that get trained,” Krueger said.
For Harris, a second phase of his current work has been planned for years as it became apparent that people found guilty of crimes needed a new direction. This expansion will allow them to not just teach men as they had previously and the WDB will certify apprenticeship training. Their goal is to help the “broken hearted.”
“We say, ‘You’re not bad, you’re just broken hearted, and broken hearted people do broken hearted things,” Harris said. “That’s why the jail is full. ‘And you’re not a bad person, you’re broken.’”
He said through the training, they can boost the self-esteem of people currently being held in jail and help provide guidance that had been missing before from their lives.
“They’re compensating, that’s what we do when we have insecurities, inferiorities and inadequacies,” Harris said. “Those three words are feelings. We react to insecurities, inferiorities and inadequacies. ...We go in and we give them structure and we say, ‘Somebody didn’t help you when you needed it most.’”
