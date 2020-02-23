Baraboo Ochsner Park Zoo finalizes first class of zoo guides

“I didn’t realize how big of a thing it was, but it makes total sense, being an educational interpreter,” Steinhorst said.

Since then, Steinhorst has learned a lot more in the “informational” classes, she said.

“I really enjoy the classes,” Steinhorst said. “Our instructor, Phil, he’s been really kind and great at demonstrating stuff... He comes with a lot of experience and that’s really helpful.”

It was especially obvious they may be needed when she visited the zoo in recent months with her 3-year-old child. As they were walking Steinhorst said there were questions she couldn’t answer and it made her think of all of the others who visit who may not be able to sate their own curiosity about the animals or their facilities. Steinhorst said she is eager to inform people about the zoo that serves to house animals that either can’t function in the wild because of an injury or were born in captivity.

The process was done in conjunction with other zoos willing to lend insight into creating such a program. Flesch said Brookfield offered help, as well as the San Diego Zoo, Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison and the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo west of Manhattan. The help offered by the other facilities made sure they could address the problem of “we don’t know what we don’t know,” Flesch said.

The guides will likely start once warmer weather hits. Until then, they’ll be learning how to handle some of the smaller animals and finalizing their schedules for the first time they can show visitors around Ochsner Park Zoo.

