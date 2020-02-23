Baraboo Ochsner Park Zoo finalizes first class of zoo guides

When Baraboo Parks and Recreation Commission Secretary Chantel Steinhorst first heard about the potential for volunteer guides to show visitors around the Ochsner Park Zoo during a meeting, she was instantly intrigued.
“It was mentioned that in the future they’d like to see this docent thing come about,” Steinhorst said. “I thought, ‘Well, I’m interested in that, I’d like to volunteer.'”
The program began with a suggestion made by Phil Flesch, a member of the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo Board of Directors, during a meeting. Flesch served as a docent at Brookfield Zoo, or the Chicago Zoological Park, when he previously lived in Illinois. He noticed members were immediately taken with the idea of forming a program.
“I was all in favor of it,” FOBZ Secretary Tim Lowe said. “I see it as something that’s important. It’s a learning opportunity for people.”
Lowe was one of the speakers during a final class held Saturday at Baraboo Civic Center. He shared literature about wolves, noting the ecological system has proven both prey and predator need to exist for everyone to prosper. He said the program should better the time spent by visitors at the zoo.
“There’s a lot of misinformation,” Lowe said. “Or, in some cases, lack of information. It just improves your experience visiting the zoo.”
The docents program should be a positive and immediate success for Ochsner Park Zoo, Lowe said. The International Crane Foundation has volunteer naturalists who teach its more than 25,000 annual visitors. The zoo has been an important piece of the city since he was young, Lowe said, and it should have people available to guide visitors through it.
“It’s unheard of in a city this size,” Lowe said, recalling that even as he was a young student, his teachers would comment on the importance of the zoo.
Amy Laughnan, Baraboo, said the classes have been a learning experience. She has volunteered at Ochsner Park Zoo since 2016, tending to the husbandry duties like cleaning and care. She said even though she prefers interactions with animals over people, the classes have still taught her more about the zoo. And to see the dedication of its docents who attend classes for months to become properly prepared has been positive too, she said.
“I think all of us can be made to be better people, citizens, when there’s a bar out there that we’re expected to know something,” Laughnan said. “It’s our time and our focus on wanting to learn.”
Steinhorst said she wasn’t aware of the definition of a docent until it was brought to her attention. In an exchange with her husband over needing to research the functions of one, she said he explained that she had seen them in action before at a museum they visited.
“I didn’t realize how big of a thing it was, but it makes total sense, being an educational interpreter,” Steinhorst said.
Since then, Steinhorst has learned a lot more in the “informational” classes, she said.
“I really enjoy the classes,” Steinhorst said. “Our instructor, Phil, he’s been really kind and great at demonstrating stuff... He comes with a lot of experience and that’s really helpful.”
It was especially obvious they may be needed when she visited the zoo in recent months with her 3-year-old child. As they were walking Steinhorst said there were questions she couldn’t answer and it made her think of all of the others who visit who may not be able to sate their own curiosity about the animals or their facilities. Steinhorst said she is eager to inform people about the zoo that serves to house animals that either can’t function in the wild because of an injury or were born in captivity.
The process was done in conjunction with other zoos willing to lend insight into creating such a program. Flesch said Brookfield offered help, as well as the San Diego Zoo, Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison and the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo west of Manhattan. The help offered by the other facilities made sure they could address the problem of “we don’t know what we don’t know,” Flesch said.
The guides will likely start once warmer weather hits. Until then, they’ll be learning how to handle some of the smaller animals and finalizing their schedules for the first time they can show visitors around Ochsner Park Zoo.
