Baraboo organizers continue to push for increased transparency as police adjust training in wake of national events

Rausch said they plan to ensure transparency within police policies and procedures and allow for tough questions to be asked about those national stories of police brutality and shootings of Black people by officers.

Rausch encouraged everyday people to have those “uncomfortable conversations” with family members or friends. First instincts should be to “listen to people of color,” Rausch said. Though emboldened by people listening, there is still work to be done, he added.

“I think if I were to be pulled over by the police in Baraboo, I would maintain the same level of caution and alertness that I do if I were to be pulled over anywhere in America,” Rausch said.

Training updated

The Baraboo department has increased its training in response to recent police events nationally, Schauf said.

A specific example is increased, scenario-based sessions to create more “muscle memory” to avoid “weapon confusion,” Schauf said, referencing the recent shooting of a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.