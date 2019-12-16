You are the owner of this article.
Baraboo parks foreman fine after beaver bites him
breaking top story

Baraboo parks foreman fine after beaver bites him

Randy Seymour

Baraboo Parks Department staffer Randy Seymour inspects the concrete work  inside the Ochsner Park Zoo's otter exhibit in this March 2018 News Republic Archive photo. Seymour is fine after a beaver bit him while he worked at the zoo Monday.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE PHOTO

A worker at Ochsner Park Zoo went to urgent care Monday after being bitten by a beaver.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Mike Hardy said Baraboo Parks Foreman Randy Seymour was doing minor work alongside Zoo Manager Katie Gries when a beaver bit him on the knee.

Gries deferred all comments to Hardy, who said Seymour was back at work within a few hours of the incident. Seymour was cleaning water that had gone from the pool, currently being shared by the beaver and otter, toward the water treatment system near the entrance of the zoo when it happened, Hardy said.

The bite reportedly did not puncture his skin. Seymour called Hardy when he went to a local urgent care to be examined and received antibiotics to treat the location of the bite. The department has also been in contact with animal control officials, he said.

Hardy said he didn’t have complete details of what took place as of Monday afternoon. Common protocol is to sit down with workers to discuss what happened. Once they have all of the information, they can adjust to ensure it is less likely to happen again, Hardy said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget.

