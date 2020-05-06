Baraboo plumbers join forces for the homeless

The non-for-profit that formed in late 2018 had struggled to find a building before Tim Moy of Real Estate Management Solutions purchased the facility on Silver Circle and offered to lease it, Mowers said. The organization has so far raised about $145,000 for the shelter renovations.

“The outpouring of support from not only individual people but from small businesses has been outstanding,” Mowers said. “Simply, we would not be here without everybody’s help."

“I really see this as a community project," Mowers said. "We’re stewarding it for the community but it belongs to all of us. It is such a blessing to me to watch these four plumbing companies and the concrete guys do all of this work on behalf of the people in need.”

The public health emergency has unsurprisingly created some setbacks for the organization -- reducing its total number of donors -- but Mowers still expects the facility will be opened before 2021. More money is needed to complete the work including the installation of security doors and cameras and kitchen countertops, appliances and cabinets, he said. After that, the organization will need to accomplish the cosmetics including painting and flooring.

“Everybody is pulling together,” Mowers said of opening soon.