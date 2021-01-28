Baraboo police forum organizers seek community questions

Partners in the planning include Baraboo Public Library, Baraboo Kiwanis, Baraboo Optimists, Baraboo Young Professionals, Downtown Baraboo Inc., the Rotary Club of Baraboo and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Sauk County.

While the event will be pre-recorded in part out of concern for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also a hope to answer as many questions as possible. Currently, organizers are aiming for an hour long video, but Schauf said he hopes to answer all questions. Huffaker said they could shoot more than one video.

They plan to post it in late February on the YouTube channel for the Baraboo Public Library. A specific date for its publication has not yet been set, Huffaker said. It will likely be distributed on a number of online platforms, Schauf said.

While Schauf contends that Wisconsin police are “highly trained” that “holds to a very rigorous standard,” he said he understands the public doesn’t have insight into everyday actions. For instance, if an officer uses any force beyond simple handcuffing, body cameras and reports are reviewed by subject matter experts within the department to make sure officers are following department policy but also state standards.