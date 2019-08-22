Baraboo police officials say having more space available than the department initially knows what to do with it is a good problem to have, and smart planning for the future.
The Baraboo Police Department experienced some growing pains when adjusting to its new headquarters at 101 S. Blvd., Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said. But overall, the new station has led to greater access to technology and more efficient use of officers' time, and he expects that trend to continue.
"We had to develop our new normal," Schauf said.
Baraboo's police force moved in April 2018, leaving behind its former downtown station that was built in the 1960s, said Capt. Rob Sinden.
The $11 million project to move the city of Baraboo and its police department into a new facility has paid off for citizens, Sinden said, because local law enforcement has been more efficient and secure in its day-to-day operations.
"It is a good investment by our taxpayers," he said. "It readies the community for many years for the operations of city government."
Sinden said the extra space is important for the future and will allow the department to expand and improve its operations over time.
The department estimates its new space should remain effective for 30 to 50 years, which Sinden said is typical among law enforcement agencies.
The department's new vehicle garage can fit its entire squad fleet. The former building downtown only could accommodate about six vehicles at a time. The garage is adjacent to multiple storage units.
"If there's something the officers need, they can just pull into the garage, grab and go," Sinden said.
Response times to emergency situations has also improved, Sinden said.
Other advantages Sinden noted in the new police station include more sanitary conditions in the evidence room; more rooms available to interview witnesses and suspects; larger spaces to store traffic safety tools, firearms and equipment; and a greater access to technology.
Having multiple interview rooms is important, Sinden said, as officers can decide where to go based on the situation. A booking area has secure interview rooms with metal tables bolted to the wall.
Another room comes in handy when conducting forensic interviews involving children or other sensitive scenarios. Sinden said that space has stuffed animals and couches to make it as comfortable as possible for victims of abuse of all ages.
Schauf said the department also has access to a secure room where witnesses or victims can speak with police confidentially.
Baraboo Officer Nick Defiel, a 19-year veteran, said the new building project was a talking point when he first joined the department in 2000.
"It's like living in a really small apartment and getting a huge house," Defiel said. "Talk about moving up in the world, this is it."
A new feature officers rely on is a room with black tape where police can conduct field sobriety tests indoors during winter months, Defiel said.
The briefing room is an added bonus, Defiel said, because police can coordinate warrants or other operations in a room with a large screen at the front and with computers for every officer.
Many rooms inside the new police station have recording software, and multiple extra radio charging ports make it easier for officers to charge their equipment without having to borrow from other squads, Defiel said.
The extra space has allowed the department to host training events, local groups such as the Aging and Disability Resource Center and even a Girl Scouts troop.
Schauf said a group of Girl Scouts toured the station this spring to learn about how police officers do their jobs and how police departments operate.
"It's incredible to work in a modern environment like this," Schauf said.
