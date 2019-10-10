The Baraboo Police Department will invite outside auditors to conduct an on-site assessment and determine whether the agency should again be accredited as one of the top-performing agencies in Wisconsin.
“We feel it’s very important because we want to do the very best we can for our constituents,” Baraboo Police Capt. Rob Sinden said. "We feel an outside audit is always a good thing for a police department."
The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group administers an accreditation program to check whether departments are using best practices and meet state and national standards such as policies, procedures, administration, operations and support services.
During the assessment, auditors will look at the new Baraboo police station building and observe officers' and the command staff's daily routines, Sinden said.
To receive WILEAG accreditation, Sinden said the department has to meet 150 different standards. Once an agency is accredited, the title is valid for three years.
Sinden said the Baraboo Police Department is proud to be accredited and showcase the logo as a symbol of excellence. He said the accreditation process is optional for departments to pursue and only a small percentage of police agencies are accredited.
As part of the upcoming audit, the Baraboo Police Department is seeking public input from citizens and city employees.
Sinden said he believes many citizens and city employees have good things to say, but the Baraboo Police Department also is seeking specific complaints or suggestions for improvement.
To offer comments for the WILEAG team to consider, call 608-355-7401 between 9 and 10 a.m. Oct. 17. All telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes. A form outlining the standards is available on the Baraboo Police Department's website.
Comments can also be submitted in the mail, addressed to WILEAG at P.O. Box 270693 in Milwaukee, 53227, or via an email to wileag@sbcglobal.net.
