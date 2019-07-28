Officer Mark Creighton rinses off Meg, a black lab mix, on Saturday outside the Baraboo Police Department. Volunteers from various local vet clinics helped wash dogs for citizens to raise money to benefit local police K-9 programs.
Baraboo police officer Mark Creighton, center, shares a laugh with Aubrey Lewis, 8, Sauk City, on Saturday while reintroducing her to K-9 Whelen. Aubrey raised $400 on her own this year for local police dog programs.
Aubrey Lewis waited as Baraboo police Officer Mark Creighton opened the truck doors for K-9 Whelen to greet an old friend Saturday at a dog wash fundraiser outside the Baraboo Police Department's garage.
"I don't think he's forgot about you," Creighton told the 8-year-old girl from Sauk City as she reached out to rub behind Whelen's ears.
Aubrey raised $400 on her own volition this year to give to the Baraboo Police Department's K-9 program. Her goal was $200 this year.
Doctors at Hill-Dale Veterinary Care in Baraboo once saved the life of her grandmother's cat, Molly. Aubrey wanted to get involved ever since she learned local veterinarians work closely with the city Baraboo Police Department's K-9 program.
Aubrey was supposed to visit Whelen last month, but their visit was put on hold when Creighton had to respond to a robbery incident in Baraboo.
"She understands Whelen has a job to do," said her grandmother, Jean Bauernhuber of Reedsburg.
"She's a dog lover," added Aubrey's mother, Trisha Armstrong of Reedsburg.
Whelen, a mix between a German shepherd and Belgian Malinois, is the Baraboo Police Department first K-9.
"It's a game-changer for law enforcement," Creighton said. "Our program is based off donations, it's not a budgeted program. It brings so many people in the community together. The community has always been behind the K-9."
Volunteers from several area veterinary clinics helped wash the dogs Saturday.
Among the volunteers was Hill-Dale Practice Coordinator Ashley Gronholz of Baraboo, who scrubbed right behind the multi-colored ears of Sky, a corgi and border collie mix who tolerated bath time without a howl.
Amanda Meier, Baraboo, wrapped a bandanna around the fuzzy neck of Zrubi, an Airedale terrier, as a gift for also being a good boy during bath time.
While many K-9 teams retire within five to seven years on average, Creighton said Whelen is 10 years old and in great condition. This is partly because Whelen is a single-purpose search mission K-9 and isn't wearing down his body as fast as apprehension dogs.
"He's doing really well, his health is good. He's not slowing down, that's for sure," Creighton said.
