Baraboo pool opens to increase in users after 2020 season closure

As the temperature ascended to 81 degrees by Monday afternoon, children of varying ages approached the entrance to the Baraboo Public Pool, slips of folded paper in their hands displaying their right to enter the facility for the entire season.

Head Lifeguard Alisa Bender said the reopening of the pool after a year of its closure out of precaution against the COVID-19 virus has brought higher numbers than in 2019.

“There’s definitely been an increase in season passes because kids are sick of sitting inside,” Bender said. “There’s definitely more kids because they were sick of sitting inside last year. There was nothing to do. They’re excited to be back.”

Jessica Lee of Baraboo was at the pool Monday with her four children, introducing her 4-month-old daughter Kaiya to the shallow children’s pool. Lee said she was one of the parents who secured a season pass for her family after having to find alternatives in 2020.

Lee said her children, 15-year-old Nevaeh, 14-year-old Dante and 10-year-old Niko, have enjoyed going to the public pool for years. They meet new people, like the new friends Niko made in the first week since the pool opened June 5, and have the chance to jump, paddle and splash for fun.

“They love the Baraboo pool,” Lee said.