Baraboo pool opens to increase in users after 2020 season closure

As the temperature ascended to 81 degrees by Monday afternoon, children of varying ages approached the entrance to the Baraboo Public Pool, slips of folded paper in their hands displaying their right to enter the facility for the entire season.
Head Lifeguard Alisa Bender said the reopening of the pool after a year of its closure out of precaution against the COVID-19 virus has brought higher numbers than in 2019.
“There’s definitely been an increase in season passes because kids are sick of sitting inside,” Bender said. “There’s definitely more kids because they were sick of sitting inside last year. There was nothing to do. They’re excited to be back.”
Jessica Lee of Baraboo was at the pool Monday with her four children, introducing her 4-month-old daughter Kaiya to the shallow children’s pool. Lee said she was one of the parents who secured a season pass for her family after having to find alternatives in 2020.
Lee said her children, 15-year-old Nevaeh, 14-year-old Dante and 10-year-old Niko, have enjoyed going to the public pool for years. They meet new people, like the new friends Niko made in the first week since the pool opened June 5, and have the chance to jump, paddle and splash for fun.
“They love the Baraboo pool,” Lee said.
Throughout the last 15 months, she was “concerned about COVID,” but maybe not as much as some others, Lee said. They tried to go to a waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells as a family during the summer of 2020, but were turned away as they were about to purchase tickets due to capacity restrictions.
They turned to alternatives to stay active. She tried providing entertainment at home, but it was limited compared to their usual trips to the pool.
“I actually bought a baby pool and said, ‘Why don’t you fill that up?’ but they said, ‘We can’t swim in it,’” Lee said.
The family spent a lot of time at Devil’s Lake State Park, Lee said, which is “a nice option” anytime. It was a good way to swim and be outside, but she said it was different because of the size and the nature of the outdoors being dirtier than a chlorinated pool and concrete walking paths.
The only other option was to play outside at home, Lee said.
“They can only play outside so much,” Lee said. “My son was trying to play outside, but he just kept coming in and saying, ‘It’s too hot.’”
Bender said because of the higher number of visitors, the lifeguards have had to exert more control over the space, but overall the children have been well behaved.
“It’s definitely different, a lot more kids, which means more rule breaking,” Bender said, adding they have updated pool policy temporarily to accommodate for the increase in numbers.
Because of the number of season passes and noticeably higher number of visitors, Bender said she expects the numbers to stay high throughout the pool season this year.
“People are definitely happy to be back,” Bender said. “People missed it. The typical summer went away last year and people are excited to get back to normal.”
