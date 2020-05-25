Baraboo, Portage businesses happy, cautious about reopening

Hanson said despite having to follow safety and social distancing measures, Portage business owners are excited to be serving the community again, and patrons are coming out to show their support.

“There are various feelings that you get from each different business owner. They’re happy to be back at business. They want to be open and be able to serve the community, they understand that there are limitations that they have to follow,” Hanson said. “We’ve talked to a couple, various restaurants have told us that when it comes to the dine in a situation that people are definitely coming out. Of course they are practicing social distancing in the restaurant.”

For Sauk County businesses, reopening came at just the right time, Pinkus said. He said projected numbers showed if safer at home orders lasted for longer than two months about 30 percent of small businesses throughout the country would be closed permanently.

Pinkus said Sauk County saw a handful of small businesses close permanently, but numbers would be larger if the county did not begin reopening now.