Baraboo, Portage businesses happy, cautious about reopening

Businesses in Baraboo and Portage are glad to be open after the end of the safer at home order, but aren't without reservations.
In the last week, the downtown areas of Baraboo and Portage have seen major reopenings of local businesses, including stores and restaurants cafe areas. Both cities are encouraging reopening businesses to follow safety guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
“The WEDC guidelines are for businesses that are looking at reopening, so they are specific to what kind of business it is," said Portage Chamber of Commerce executive director Mary Ann Hanson.
In Baraboo, businesses are also imposing safety restrictions. At the Baraboo Farmers Market, vendors and shoppers are required to wear masks.
Many businesses are displaying signs in windows with hashtags such as #saukstrong and #baraboostrong to show their willingness to provide safe shopping or dining experiences for their patrons, said Sauk County Community Liason Jared Pinkus.
“It’s really important moving forward that we support everybody in our community,” Pinkus said. “Throwing up signs showing that we’re safer in sauk, using small business hashtags on social media, it allows for employees to feel safe at work, knowing they’re safe at work. It also creates a sense of security for customers as well.”
Hanson said despite having to follow safety and social distancing measures, Portage business owners are excited to be serving the community again, and patrons are coming out to show their support.
“There are various feelings that you get from each different business owner. They’re happy to be back at business. They want to be open and be able to serve the community, they understand that there are limitations that they have to follow,” Hanson said. “We’ve talked to a couple, various restaurants have told us that when it comes to the dine in a situation that people are definitely coming out. Of course they are practicing social distancing in the restaurant.”
For Sauk County businesses, reopening came at just the right time, Pinkus said. He said projected numbers showed if safer at home orders lasted for longer than two months about 30 percent of small businesses throughout the country would be closed permanently.
Pinkus said Sauk County saw a handful of small businesses close permanently, but numbers would be larger if the county did not begin reopening now.
“It’s a frustrating conversation to have with our local businesses,” Pinkus said. “Public health has done a great job to keep us safe, and work with our businesses to make plans that work for them to reopen. If it doesn’t work with the businesses or sector, it doesn’t matter. Either people won’t follow it or it puts the businesses out of business.”
These closures come despite the county proving approximately $130,000 in relief grants and aid programs to small business in March.
