Baraboo, Portage libraries reopening Tuesday with restrictions, safety measures

Both libraries will have hand sanitizer available throughout their buildings and staff will be required to wear masks or face shields. In Baraboo, plexiglas dividers around their desks will limit exposure between patrons and employees, Bergin said.

“Our No. 1 priority is to keep staff and visitors safe, so we do have a sanitizing schedule set up where we’re sanitizing things like door handles and stair rails and all of that kind of high-touch stuff ... on a regular basis,” she said.

Because Portage will be limiting entry, Bird said staff will be able to monitor and later clean items that patrons use, such as computers and surfaces. Items they touch while browsing will be quarantined, and high-touch surfaces will be frequently wiped down. Restrooms will be open, she said.

Bird said Portage is looking into getting plexiglas barriers but has found them difficult to acquire due to high demand.

Patrons won’t be required to wear masks or practice social distancing at either library, but both directors said they are requesting people do so voluntarily.