Baraboo, Portage salons wait for reopening after closures

Hair salons throughout the state have been closed for over a month and face another month of closures. Stylists in Baraboo and Portage are concerned about how they will eventually open again.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers extended the safer at home order and salon closures until May 26.
In Baraboo, Melissa McMullen, co-owner of Shear Trendz at 674 W Mulbury St., said she and her stylists have been blown away by the support the community has provided during the closure.
She said many long-time customers have offered to provided support.
"We've had a lot of our clients who have reached out to us to pay for their services for a year in advance, it's remarkable," McMullen said. "We're cleaning from top to bottom to prepare to open. One of our clients found out and dropped off a couple bottles of wine and a $100 and told us to buy lunch. It's been so great."
Co-owner of Northern Exposure Salon Melissa Peschal, 2910 New Pinery Road in Portage, said the stylists at her salon are eager to see their regular clients again.
"It's been crazy," Peschal said. "We're so used to such a social schedule and appointments all day long, and now it's nothing. We just really look forward to getting back to work and seeing all the wonderful people in our community that come in and support us. Our clients are so much more than clients, they are friends and family."
McMullen said stylists at the salon are preparing for four to six weeks of catching up on appointments that were cancelled once things reopen.
The salon has asked that people keep their first visit back to the salon to their regular services or simple, to avoid long appointment times.
"We're just going to ask people for right now, for your first appointment keep it to your regular color and your regular haircut so it's not a three or four hour service," McMullen said. "It's the time of the year everyone wants to do a big change. You know they want summer color."
Only one person will be allowed in the salon at a time, and the salon will not be using their lobby for waiting customers. They will have to wait in their cars outside.
"We're always double booked, so when we're doing a color we've got someone coming in for a haircut and we've got someone else waiting in the lobby," McMullen said. "So we are only going to take one appointment at a time for as long as we have to. We're going to have our clients wait outside and get them when we're ready for them."
Peschal said she has concerns about reopening safety requirements after seeing hefty and expensive rules for salons in Georgia that reopened April 24.
"I read all the requirements and regulations that they have to abide by now and it's four pages long," Peschal said. "I don't even know how we would do it, it just depends what they will require of us. I just don't think it's feasible to put Plexiglas between every station."
Stylists at both salons work as independent contractors, not employees of the salon. Stylists rent the space they use to provide services at the salon.
Because of their independent contractor status, stylists do not qualify for typical unemployment. Under the CARES act, which expanded unemployment benefits throughout the country, stylists will be eligible for some kind of reimbursement, but how much and the timing of those funds is still uncertain, Peschal said.
"We're supposed to be able to qualify for some sort of money," Peschal said. "But they just started taking applications for that, and it could be several weeks yet before that comes in. It's really difficult."
Stylists are unable to provide at-home services because of safety concerns and the risk of losing their licenses for working outside a licensed facility.
"People are, of course, reaching out to us and wanting to do it on the side," Peschal said. "The restrictions right now, they are talking about fines and the suspending of licenses, so it's really risky to do that."
