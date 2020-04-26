Baraboo, Portage salons wait for reopening after closures

McMullen said stylists at the salon are preparing for four to six weeks of catching up on appointments that were cancelled once things reopen.

The salon has asked that people keep their first visit back to the salon to their regular services or simple, to avoid long appointment times.

"We're just going to ask people for right now, for your first appointment keep it to your regular color and your regular haircut so it's not a three or four hour service," McMullen said. "It's the time of the year everyone wants to do a big change. You know they want summer color."

Only one person will be allowed in the salon at a time, and the salon will not be using their lobby for waiting customers. They will have to wait in their cars outside.

"We're always double booked, so when we're doing a color we've got someone coming in for a haircut and we've got someone else waiting in the lobby," McMullen said. "So we are only going to take one appointment at a time for as long as we have to. We're going to have our clients wait outside and get them when we're ready for them."

Peschal said she has concerns about reopening safety requirements after seeing hefty and expensive rules for salons in Georgia that reopened April 24.