Baraboo, Portage see uptick in absentee ballots

“It’s been an unprecedented year in everything,” Moe said. “All we know is absentees will continue to go up, that’s the only thing we can be assured of.”

Zeman said she is hopeful the election Tuesday goes smoothly. She anticipates a smaller turnout for a primary that usually doesn’t gain as much attention as general elections or contentious contests.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to plague Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers mandated required mask wearing in public spaces beginning Aug. 1. Though poll workers still have to check a voter’s photo identification, no one will be required to pull down the mask to be recognized. Guidance to clerks from the WEC notes that “you’ll be able to tell” and voters will “reasonably resemble the photo” on their IDs, Moe said.

Though the mandate includes all inside spaces where others are present and social distancing of 6 feet can’t be maintained, municipalities can not require voters to wear a mask to the polls. Zeman said the city does not plan to ask anyone to remove their mask for identification purposes and that the state indicates those who don’t reasonably resemble their photo IDs will be rare.