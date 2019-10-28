Baraboo's public library soon will have a new name, one honoring its designer and a longstanding local family.
Members of the city's Library Board of Trustees learned Friday that a $2.5 million donation to fund an upcoming renovation and expansion project, approved on the condition the library be renamed, was given by Juanita Schadde of Baraboo.
“I’m passionate about libraries,” Schadde said. “That’s why I gave the donation.”
Reluctant to be placed in the limelight, Schadde initially organized the donation through library board member Forrest Hartmann. She said Monday her goal was also to acknowledge the Schadde name, with its multiple generations of ties to Baraboo.
“I thought it would be nice to recognize the family,” Schadde said, declining to speak further about her decision.
At some point in the future, the library will cease to be called Baraboo Public Library. As a stipulation of the donation, it will instead be the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. The name Carnegie is in reference to the wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who funded and designed thousands of library buildings throughout the country at the beginning of the 20th century. The Baraboo library is a Carnegie design.
Library Board President John Ellington said even as Schadde remained anonymous, the donor was “very adamant” about the inclusion of Carnegie to respect his contribution to communities through the construction of libraries.
Ellington said he became involved with The Salvation Army because of Juanita Schadde and her community-oriented work to improve Baraboo. She likely wouldn’t want to be publicly acknowledged, but with such a “wonderful gift,” it will be hard to avoid, Ellington said with a laugh.
“They’re very nice people and live a very simple life,” Ellington said of the family, noting he was surprised when he learned the identity of the donor.
It is a testament to the family name that someone who married into it felt the need to commemorate their community contribution in such a big way, Ellington added.
Schadde Plumbing and Heating began with Otto in 1892 and was purchased by his son Arthur before Arthur’s son Martin Schadde, Juanita’s late husband, took over. Martin retired in 1991. His daughter Kim now owns the family business along the 900 block of Eighth Street.
City council members approved borrowing $6 million in September for the expansion project after strong advocacy from community members. It was a contentious subject. With a reluctance to raise debt amounts above a self-imposed limit, members disagreed about whether to fund the library or a new fire and EMS station immediately. The library building opened in 1903 and has not been renovated since 1982.
After council approved borrowing for the library, members also approved an agreement to spend $750,000 in contractual work by MSA Professional Services Inc. to complete preliminary plans for a new fire and EMS station, including site plans for a new building. Library Director Jessica Bergin has said the library paid about $700,000 in planning expenses for its new building.
The project will increase its footprint by 22,000 square feet, something proponents have said is greatly needed. Renovations also will be done to the library’s current 14,000 square feet. Slated to begin in the spring, estimates place the cost of the project at roughly $10.4 million. With about $2 million raised over the last two decades, the loans through the city and the Schadde family donation, Ellington said the project will move forward in 2020.
“Technically, we have all the money we need, but nothing else,” Ellington said.
Additional gifts would help ensure there are contingency funds during the building process and aid to alleviate an already overburdened city budget, he said.
Though the date of the renaming still has to be determined, Ellington said library leaders are examining what the best timing would be. The library’s 117th anniversary is in September, so that may be the ideal moment to honor the new moniker, Ellington said.
