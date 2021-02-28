Baraboo Public Library reopens without restrictions

The first day of March marks a new day for those seeking to gain unencumbered access to the Baraboo Public Library as the facility reopens without the restrictions of appointments and locked doors.
Though patrons can now browse through materials at their leisure and enter the building whenever they like during its open hours, they will still need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing rules, Director Jessica Bergin said.
“Working in a library this size, we get to know our patrons and our visitors pretty well, and honestly, we’ve missed everybody,” Bergin said. “It’s not as fun when everybody’s not around, so we’re looking forward to seeing everybody, for sure.”
For those who can’t or choose not to wear a mask, contactless pickup will remain available. The library plans to continue the service until the demand diminishes. Bergin said in talks with people it seems as though the public is overwhelmingly excited to reenter the building for the use of its services and to linger amongst the stacks.
As the library transitions back to fully open, hours will be slightly reduced. Instead of closing at 8 p.m. on weekdays, it will close at 6 p.m. The building will also close an hour earlier on Saturdays. The change in schedule is to accommodate for the demand on staff members as they handle both phone calls for curbside pickup and the general daily work of serving patrons in person.
“Honestly, the phone has rung off the hook with contactless pickup,” Bergin said, adding that sometimes it was up to 10 to 20 per hour. “That’s kept us really on our toes. We’re looking forward to doing a little bit more in person work.”
Bergin said she and members of the library board were in agreement on the decision to reopen. Board President John Ellington said he personally remains wary of the choice, but agreed that if patrons follow safe practices, it will be a positive transition.
“I’m a little worried about it myself, personally, but I understand what they’re saying,” Ellington said. “With all care and as long as everybody is responsible with masks and staying apart, etc., we hope the patrons will honor that and act responsibly. We’re assuming they will.”
Ellington said he trusted Bergin’s ability to plan and her judgment in reopening the facility along with the library staff.
Some library board members felt that as the library remains closed that patrons may no longer visit as often as they had before the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure and reduced public interactions. Bergin agreed that they wanted to ensure people kept the library as part of their routine even as construction on the extensive renovation and addition is set to begin in April.
“As people are getting out more and people are starting to get into a new normal routine, let’s say, we want to be sure the library is included,” Bergin said. “Particularly as we get into our building project. It’s going to be a really exciting project and people are going to be interested so we want to make sure that everybody in our community is able to be engaged with that too.”
Bergin credited staff members for their creativity as they adjusted to hosting programs virtually, both for children and adults. The programming will largely continue as virtual sessions until the weather improves. A number of children and teen programs will be hosted outdoors over the summer months in city parks instead as construction begins.
There will not be available meeting space or any large gatherings in the building despite its reopening, Bergin said.
Part of the reason for reopening is the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Sauk County. Bergin said as schools have successfully seen low rates of infection, the library has aimed to follow those methods and hopefully have a similar outcome.
“Their numbers have been really low in the school district,” Bergin said. “We’re hoping to model on that success too.”
