Baraboo Public Library reopens without restrictions

“Honestly, the phone has rung off the hook with contactless pickup,” Bergin said, adding that sometimes it was up to 10 to 20 per hour. “That’s kept us really on our toes. We’re looking forward to doing a little bit more in person work.”

Bergin said she and members of the library board were in agreement on the decision to reopen. Board President John Ellington said he personally remains wary of the choice, but agreed that if patrons follow safe practices, it will be a positive transition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m a little worried about it myself, personally, but I understand what they’re saying,” Ellington said. “With all care and as long as everybody is responsible with masks and staying apart, etc., we hope the patrons will honor that and act responsibly. We’re assuming they will.”

Ellington said he trusted Bergin’s ability to plan and her judgment in reopening the facility along with the library staff.

Some library board members felt that as the library remains closed that patrons may no longer visit as often as they had before the COVID-19 pandemic forced closure and reduced public interactions. Bergin agreed that they wanted to ensure people kept the library as part of their routine even as construction on the extensive renovation and addition is set to begin in April.