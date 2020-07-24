Baraboo Public Library secures historic preservation approval needed for project loan

After a few months of waiting, the Baraboo Public Library may have cleared its final obstacle in securing funding for its more than $10 million renovation and addition project slated to begin in the spring of 2022.
The library “passed a key milestone in its expansion process last month,” said Baraboo Public Library Director Jessica Bergin in an announcement.
The milestone is approval of the building plans from the state Historic Preservation Office, which is an authority granted through the National Park Service National Register of Historic Places. That approval was needed in order to apply for a $6 million loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“It was one of the last things we needed to put that together,” Bergin said.
Part of the USDA loan application was to ensure all regulations regarding historic buildings are followed, she said. The Baraboo Public Library was built in 1903 and added to the national register in 1981.
Funding a portion of the extensive project through USDA loans came from Baraboo Common Council members after months of discussion. Library organizers had raised about $1.5 million for the expansion over recent decades.
A donation from Baraboo's Juanita Schadde, in late October, secured the remaining $2.5 million needed. Schadde said she gave the funding due to a passion for libraries and as a way to remember her late husband, Martin. As part of the donation, the library will be renamed Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library as a remembrance of the family and to the style of the library, which was developed by wealthy industrialist Andrew Carnegie.
As part of the approval, organizers had to change their plans for the building. But they weathered the months-long approval process, said Library Board President John Ellington.
“That was a major hurdle,” he said. “We got a little nervous because they were kind of ruining the whole building.”
With persistence and a little help from 81st Assembly District Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, they were able to produce a final product both sides could agree on, Ellington said.
Changes are slight to those not invested in the project, but will mainly impact the size of the building. Bergin said preservation officials were concerned that plans to have the roughly 20,000 square foot addition sit closer to Fourth Avenue would ensure the new addition overshadowed the original building. A “significant overhang” was pushed back, removing the need for tall thin columns on the east side of the new building.
“It was a little nerve wracking,” Ellington said. “They just kind of make sure your Ts are crossed and your Is are dotted and we’re not destroying anything.”
Bergin said they lost some staff work space but gained it in another portion of the new building. They did not want to lose ground in the auditorium or teen spaces, she said.
“It was certainly something we knew was going to be a significant step in the process,” Bergin said. “We knew going in it was likely that we may be asked to make some changes and we knew there would be a lot of discussion on it. So we’re glad to have that crossed and we feel like it’s probably one of the last major hurdles until we start construction.”
They were able to continue work on the project while awaiting approval, which means it is still on track to be completed as part of its original timeline, Bergin said. Contractor bid requests will be going out in January and organizers expect to break ground in March or April 2022. All work would ideally be done in August 2022. They now expect the loan application to be approved, Bergin said.
“We are really excited to keep moving forward,” Bergin said. “We’re so glad that it’s still on track.”
The project will add about 22,000 square feet to the building and renovate 14,000 existing square feet of space in the original space. The new extension will provide a teen space and additional programming library officials say is needed.
Baraboo Public Library was last renovated in 1982, but has grown to serve a population 50% bigger. Another facet of the approval process was to ensure something the library was already planning to provide: a permanent display of library history. In coming months, Bergin said they plan to ask residents to submit items relevant to the library’s past, like brochures or old library cards, to be used in the timeline history display. They also plan to collect stories from residents that contain memories of the library, like a cardholder’s first trip to the building.
Angie Holtz, of Baraboo, was checking out materials with her daughters, Olivia, 10, and Aubree, 8, Friday at the library. Holtz said she has disability issues that make the library, which requires the use of an elevator if a person can’t easily ascend stairs, less than ideal for her. Still, they come to the building weekly to get books and other media. The idea of a new facility is thrilling, Holtz said.
“We’re very excited for it,” she said.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
