Baraboo Public Library secures historic preservation approval needed for project loan

As part of the approval, organizers had to change their plans for the building. But they weathered the months-long approval process, said Library Board President John Ellington.

“That was a major hurdle,” he said. “We got a little nervous because they were kind of ruining the whole building.”

With persistence and a little help from 81st Assembly District Rep. Dave Considine, D-Baraboo, they were able to produce a final product both sides could agree on, Ellington said.

Changes are slight to those not invested in the project, but will mainly impact the size of the building. Bergin said preservation officials were concerned that plans to have the roughly 20,000 square foot addition sit closer to Fourth Avenue would ensure the new addition overshadowed the original building. A “significant overhang” was pushed back, removing the need for tall thin columns on the east side of the new building.

“It was a little nerve wracking,” Ellington said. “They just kind of make sure your Ts are crossed and your Is are dotted and we’re not destroying anything.”

Bergin said they lost some staff work space but gained it in another portion of the new building. They did not want to lose ground in the auditorium or teen spaces, she said.