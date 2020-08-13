Baraboo Public Library to reopen Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After closing due to COVID-19 concerns, Baraboo Public Library Director Jessica Bergin announced Thursday the library will reopen Friday.

In an email announcement at 2 p.m. Thursday, Bergin said the library was set to reopen Friday during its usual hours. Work spaces had been “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected” and only one staff member was still awaiting test results. The other three were found to be negative.

“We are thankful for the patience and flexibility of our staff and patrons while we were able to handle this situation in the safest way possible,” Bergin wrote in her announcement.

The closure was executed as a means to disinfect the building after four staff members were exposed to COVID-19. Their exposure was outside the library. Bergin said Wednesday, the day the library shut down, that they were being “abundantly cautious.”

The library closed to effectively clean more than its high-touch areas, but also to accommodate for the loss of staff. Bergin said while the library generally employs about 16 people, only four employees are full-time, which meant if the library had stayed open it would have greatly impacted their ability to serve patrons.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.