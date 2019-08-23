Baraboo city officials endorsed a proposed ordinance Friday that would require firearms stores within city limits to install security cameras.
"This one's a no-brainer as far as I'm concerned," Chairman Phil Wedekind told other members of the Baraboo Public Safety Committee.
The committee's members voted unanimously to approve a motion to create the ordinance proposal. The Baraboo Common Council is expected to vote on the measure sometime in September.
Baraboo City Attorney Emily Truman said the ordinance as proposed would apply to business owners who operate one or more locations that are open to the general public and sell firearms or ammunition of any kind. This would include businesses run out of a house or storefront.
Police Chief Mark Schauf said the proposal would apply to "traditional brick and mortar" firearms stores, but not private citizens or auctioneers.
It is not illegal for a private citizen to sell a gun they own to another private citizen, but Schauf said such exchanges are not encouraged.
The proposed ordinance stems from a July 3 theft in which two handguns were taken from Jim's Gun Supply, 1000 8th St. Authorities are still investigating that theft.
During interviews with police, Schauf said multiple suspects pointed fingers at one another to pass off blame, and security camera footage "would have answered many of those questions."
Capt. Rob Sinden said the Baraboo Police Department arrested two people and have identified two additional persons of interest in connection to the July 3 incident.
One person is still in police custody, Sinden said. Formal criminal charges are still pending.
"This case has a lot of tentacles to it," Sinden said.
Generally speaking, Sinden said security cameras are largely affordable and could help local businesses and police to deter future thefts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)