Baraboo restaurant closes for three days due to employee testing positive for COVID-19
Taking a swab (copy) (copy)

Sauk County Health worker Jackie Goyett-Fuller, of Baraboo, takes a swab from one of the roughly 160 people looking to get tested for COVID-19 May 29 during a free event at Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

A restaurant in Baraboo is closed through Wednesday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Log Cabin Family Restaurant announced the closure on Facebook Sunday “to give our remaining team members a rest.” According to the post, an employee went on leave Sept. 21 after informing managers that they had been exposed to COVID-19 by someone outside of the restaurant. The employee later tested positive.

The business placed on paid leave any other employees who had close contact with the positive individual, according to the post. Once it reopens Thursday, it will be short-staffed until team members return, the post said.

“It has been and will continue to be our practice that all team members wear masks 100% of the time to protect our customers as well as each other,” it stated. “We will continue the vigorous cleaning and sanitizing we do on a daily basis.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

