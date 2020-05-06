Baraboo’s Beyond Blessed Pantry hosting drive-thru distribution
Beyond Blessed Pantry Volunteer Denee Becker, left, assists Baraboo resident Wandalee Wills with gathering items from the pantry Nov. 6, 2019. 

 ERICA DYNES/Times-Press

Beyond Blessed Pantry in Baraboo is distributing food every Wednesday in May through a drive thru, starting May 6.

Residents in need can come to the food pantry’s location at 1515 Walnut St. Baraboo, just past Pierce Park on Wednesdays between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The food pantry serves all surrounding communities including Reedsburg, Portage, Adams and La Valle. 

Vehicles must enter in the parking lot on Mine Road. Attendees should remain in their car. Volunteers bring the food in a pre-filled box. Please do not arrive before 4 p.m. because the parking lot is used for another business.

The pantry relies solely on donations to continue serving the community. Those who want to donate can visit www.bbpantry.org/donate.

