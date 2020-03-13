Baraboo school trips, events postponed; UW to hold courses online

Baraboo School District has postponed trips and is taking other precautions to prevent the spread of Covid19, but as of Friday afternoon, there are no plans to offer online instruction.
Originally planned for spring break, the week of March 23, the Baraboo High School French and band trips have been postponed due to the virus' spread in the travel locations, according to a letter District Administrator Lori Mueller sent Thursday to staff and families.
Holly Henderson, the Baraboo School District’s communications and marketing specialist, said as of Thursday the district isn’t changing its daily operations due to the virus. Updates will be posted at baraboo.k12.wi.us.
The high school musical planned for this weekend has been cancelled, according to music director Lynn Gunnell. The district announced Friday on Facebook that events planned for next week, including the fifth-grade concert on Monday, high school showcase concert on Tuesday and Family Literacy Night on Thursday, are being postponed.
The district is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and various state and local agencies and reminds students and staff to follow preventative actions such as frequent hand washing, according to the letter.
Though other educational institutions are moving classes online, Baraboo School District is not pursuing that option because leaders “believe virtual learning will not guarantee an equitable access to a quality education for all of our students due to lack of WIFI access and devices.” Instead Baraboo would likely make up necessary instructional time by adjusting days and the school calendar.
Parents will have the option to conduct parent-teacher conferences, scheduled for next week, by phone rather than meeting in person, the letter said.
If schools close, families will be given a list of online resources to continue their child’s learning, and Lamers Bus Lines, which contracts with the district, has offered to provide Wi-Fi hotspots by parking buses in various locations around the community for students to use, according to Mueller.
Preventative steps the school district is taking include sending students and staff with fevers over 100 degrees Fahrenheit home immediately, taking additional cleaning precautions and limiting the amount of large gatherings sponsored by the district.
“Please understand that decisions about continuing with currently planned events will be made on a case-by-case basis due to the rapid change in available information about the community spread of the virus,” the letter stated.
It also reminded parents to keep their children at home if they become sick and to wait until they are without a fever for at least 24 hours, without medication, before sending them back to school. District officials will be flexible, where appropriate, with the truancy policy, the letter said. They are monitoring absenteeism and may close schools if a pattern emerges.
UW-Baraboo
While students at Baraboo’s college campus are still expected to attend classes as normal through March 20, face-to-face instruction will be suspended starting on March 30, after spring break.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced revisions to its schedule Thursday for all three campuses, including UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, citing Sauk County public health officials’ “belief that there is a possibility of COVID-19 spreading in coming weeks.” None of the three campuses currently have any known cases or “immediate threats.”
From March 30 through April 10, students will get instruction through “alternative delivery methods,” according to the news release. During that time, the campus and residence halls -- with some dining services -- will remain open, and faculty and staff will still report to work.
Face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume April 14.
All university-sponsored public events and gatherings at the UW-Baraboo campus, as well as the other UW-Platteville campuses, through April 14 have been cancelled as of Friday, according to a news release. Plans may change as the situation develops. Updates will be posted to the university’s website at uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.
“UW-Platteville is moving forward with plans to prevent or slow the transmission of the virus as best we can and mitigate its risks if it comes to our community,” the release said.
The university advised those leaving the area for spring break to bring all personal essentials and course-related materials with them and to remain away from campus until April 13.
On Wednesday, the university announced it was suspending all international trips -- regardless of the country they are traveling to or coming from -- and domestic air travel through May 31. All students and faculty who were in high-risk countries have returned safely to the U.S., and university officials are monitoring those who are still abroad, the release said.
According to UW-Platteville spokesman Paul Erickson, students were brought back from China, South Korea and Italy.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.