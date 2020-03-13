Baraboo school trips, events postponed; UW to hold courses online

Baraboo School District has postponed trips and is taking other precautions to prevent the spread of Covid19, but as of Friday afternoon, there are no plans to offer online instruction.

Originally planned for spring break, the week of March 23, the Baraboo High School French and band trips have been postponed due to the virus' spread in the travel locations, according to a letter District Administrator Lori Mueller sent Thursday to staff and families.

Holly Henderson, the Baraboo School District’s communications and marketing specialist, said as of Thursday the district isn’t changing its daily operations due to the virus. Updates will be posted at baraboo.k12.wi.us.

The high school musical planned for this weekend has been cancelled, according to music director Lynn Gunnell. The district announced Friday on Facebook that events planned for next week, including the fifth-grade concert on Monday, high school showcase concert on Tuesday and Family Literacy Night on Thursday, are being postponed.

The district is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and various state and local agencies and reminds students and staff to follow preventative actions such as frequent hand washing, according to the letter.