Baraboo student competes in national spelling bee

A Baraboo student became the second Sauk County youth to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee when he participated in the annual event June 15.
Ty Andrew Blacker, 14, who just completed the eighth grade at Jack Young Middle School, was among the 207 student entrants from around the country and the world. The son of Nicole Smith and Aaron W. Blacker, he began his spelling bee journey when he and Tanner Goeckermann, the son of Kurt and Cheryl Goeckermann of Baraboo, placed in the district spelling bee held Jan. 21.
Both advanced to the 2021 Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 spelling competition on Feb. 11.
“It was held online through the Scripps National Spelling Bee website,” said Aaron Blacker. “They had a 50-question test that included spelling 25 words and 25 multiple choice questions in which the word was given and the definition was selected.”
At the conclusion of the CESA District 5 competition, Blacker joined Jenna Bseiso of Marshfield, Logan Nagel of Auburndale, and Ronith Vedre of Marshfield as the district representatives in the 2021 Wisconsin Badger State Spelling Bee held via Zoom on March 18.
From the field of 55 statewide students who took part in the online spelling and vocabulary rounds, the competition then dwindled to the 10 top spellers who then participated in an online traditional-format spelling bee on March 20, which included Blacker. None of the other CESA 5 entrants advanced to the final 10.
After intense rounds among the top 10 state spelling aces, Blacker eventually lost on “acclimatize” a word meaning to accustom or become accustomed to a new climate or environment, or adapt.
The final two students, Maya Jean Jadhav, 12, of Fitchburg, and Immanuel Ivan Goveas, 14, of Menomonee Falls, were declared champions in a tie. They had previously been state champions, Jadhav in 2019 and 2020, and Goveas tied in 2018.
Despite his third place finish, Blacker joined Jadhav and Goveas in representing Wisconsin in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee which began preliminary rounds via Zoom on June 12 with all three Badger spelling bee contestants advancing to the quarter-finals on June 15.
On the second day of the competition he incorrectly spelled “thooid,” meaning resembling a wolf, while Goveas lost on the word “jaundiced,” defined as exhibiting or influenced by envy, distaste or hostility.
Blacker, who claimed 58th place in the national spelling bee, took his experience with stride, saying. “I think that I did pretty well considering that it was my first appearance in the national spelling bee.”
The first and last time a Sauk County student competed for the national spelling trophy was in 1964 when Sharon Kay Lowery of Reedsburg, a then-St. Peter’s Lutheran School eighth grade student, won the state contest on April 25, 1964, over 85 other students. She would later place 33rd out of 70 national contestants in the 1964 national spelling test. Lowery misspelled “pulmotor”—a respiratory apparatus for pumping oxygen or air into and out of the lungs) in the seventh round.
The end for Jadhav came on June 27 during the semi-finals when she lost out in the ninth round incorrectly spelling “Mariolatry,” meaning excessive worship of the Virgin Mary. She and three others lost in that round, each claiming 12th place, which resulted in the last 11 spellers remaining as the national finalists for the 2021 title.
The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee was held July 8 in Lake Beuna Vista, Florida. with Zaila Avant-Garde, 14, of Harvey, Louisiana, winning over ten other top finalists. The winning word was “murraya”—the name of a genus of around 15 species of trees that are typically short and bush-like with many leaves and flowers.