Baraboo student competes in national spelling bee

After intense rounds among the top 10 state spelling aces, Blacker eventually lost on “acclimatize” a word meaning to accustom or become accustomed to a new climate or environment, or adapt.

The final two students, Maya Jean Jadhav, 12, of Fitchburg, and Immanuel Ivan Goveas, 14, of Menomonee Falls, were declared champions in a tie. They had previously been state champions, Jadhav in 2019 and 2020, and Goveas tied in 2018.

Despite his third place finish, Blacker joined Jadhav and Goveas in representing Wisconsin in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee which began preliminary rounds via Zoom on June 12 with all three Badger spelling bee contestants advancing to the quarter-finals on June 15.

On the second day of the competition he incorrectly spelled “thooid,” meaning resembling a wolf, while Goveas lost on the word “jaundiced,” defined as exhibiting or influenced by envy, distaste or hostility.

Blacker, who claimed 58th place in the national spelling bee, took his experience with stride, saying. “I think that I did pretty well considering that it was my first appearance in the national spelling bee.”