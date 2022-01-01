Baraboo students participating in livestreamed event on domestic terrorism

On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Baraboo High School students will be participating in an educational public event featuring the U.S. Justice Department's counsel for domestic terrorism, Wisconsin’s attorney general and several former members of hate groups.
“We can learn from all of those people who were once consumed with racial and cultural hate,” said organizer Masood Akhtar of Middleton, founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate. “They can teach all of us how to end that hatred.”
Hosted by the nonpartisan nonprofit organization and its four school chapters, the event on domestic terrorism is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at McFarland High School -- masks required -- and will be streamed live online for anyone not attending in person. Registration is required for both.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will moderate the event, according to its agenda. Gov. Tony Evers was invited but unavailable to attend, Akhtar said.
Akhtar said he came up with the idea after the events of Jan. 6, when hundreds of rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election for Joe Biden. He’s applying a lesson he said the Muslim community learned in the aftermath of 9/11: By engaging the public, its members can remove “a lot of misconceptions” about Islam.
“(Engagement) has been key,” he said.
The 2001 terrorist attack led the American public, officials and media to brand any shooter who is Muslim as a terrorist or an Islamic terrorist, Akhtar said, which effectively leads people unfamiliar with the religion to mistakenly believe that Islam teaches terrorism. That assumption creates a safety issue for the Muslim community, he said.
But a similar act by a white person -- which happens much more frequently in the U.S. -- often doesn’t result in the same language.
When the 2021 insurrection happened, “that really changed a lot of things,” Akhtar said.
“These were our own people, born in this country, who really attacked it and so the question was, we have a much bigger problem now with our own people, so we said, ‘Well, we need to do similar things as we did for 9/11. We need to start educating people about this,’” he said.
Guest speakers include four ex-members of hate groups, who will discuss why they joined those groups and what motivated them to leave and instead promote peace, during a panel shortly after 11 a.m. Now reformed, Jesse Morton used to be a recruiter for Al Qaeda, TM Garret was a KKK leader, Derek Barsaleau formerly espoused white nationalism and Ryan Lo’Ree was a neo-Nazi, according to the agenda.
Akhtar said his organization focuses on people’s real-life experiences, which also will be evident during the student ambassador panel at 10 a.m. At its start, he said audience members will see a short video about a Muslim girl who helped shelter her fellow Oshkosh high school students in a mosque during a school stabbing and shooting in 2019.
The students, including two members from Baraboo’s recently founded chapter of We Are Many, then will share their experiences of Jan. 6 and their work to influence their schools and communities, he said. The other participating schools are McFarland, Dodgeville and Deerfield.
He and his organization have been involved in Baraboo since helping local leaders navigate their response to a viral photo showing Baraboo High School students with their arms raised in what appeared to be a Nazi salute.
Daryl Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security official and expert on domestic extremists, and Brian Levin, a criminal justice professor and expert on hate crimes, will participate in another panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. Johnson also will be signing copies of his book, “Hateland: A Long, Hard Look at America’s Extremist Heart,” starting at 12:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker Thomas Brzozowski, counsel to the U.S. Justice Department, will talk about the national strategy for countering home-grown domestic terrorism, which Akhtar said includes working at the community level and must be nonpartisan.
Though Brzozowski represents the current administration’s policies, Akhtar said he doesn’t care who was or is in the White House. “What I care about is to make sure this country remains united,” he said.
As part of the event, which will provide opportunities for attendees to ask questions and talk with guest speakers, Akhtar said he’ll be proposing the creation of a “Wisconsin nonpartisan unity caucus” co-chaired by state leaders of both political parties and consisting of people who represent a diversity of races and religions. The caucus would talk regularly about these issues and how they can work together to mitigate them “in a more proactive way” and potentially serve as a model that could be applied nationwide, he said.
“Elected officials have to understand that hate is not a Republican issue. It’s not a Democrat issue,” he said. “It’s a human issue where innocent lives are being lost.”
Susan Endres' most memorable stories from Sauk County in 2021
While re-openings were the theme of 2021, a second year shadowed by COVID-19, I covered many memorable stories in Sauk County, from mask protests and mass vaccination clinics to theater drama and multi-million dollar renovation projects. Here's a small selection.
The Baraboo School District chose a new top administrator, Rainey Briggs, who made history as its first Black superintendent. He also reaffirm…
With the district’s controversial mask mandate and other issues driving higher attendance than usual at Baraboo School Board meetings, an unpr…
This story was probably one of the most engaging for readers, based on the feedback I received. Three months after we reported on the Al. Ring…
This story, photo gallery and video compilation was particularly satisfying for me as a reporter who had been following the revitalization of …
This was another major renovation that came to a close this year, as the International Crane Foundation reopened to the public for the first t…
Speaking of renovations, a 120-year-old piece of Ringling Bros. Circus history will be restored with the help of a Save America’s Treasures gr…
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.