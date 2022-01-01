Baraboo students participating in livestreamed event on domestic terrorism

On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Baraboo High School students will be participating in an educational public event featuring the U.S. Justice Department's counsel for domestic terrorism, Wisconsin’s attorney general and several former members of hate groups.

“We can learn from all of those people who were once consumed with racial and cultural hate,” said organizer Masood Akhtar of Middleton, founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate. “They can teach all of us how to end that hatred.”

Hosted by the nonpartisan nonprofit organization and its four school chapters, the event on domestic terrorism is free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at McFarland High School -- masks required -- and will be streamed live online for anyone not attending in person. Registration is required for both.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will moderate the event, according to its agenda. Gov. Tony Evers was invited but unavailable to attend, Akhtar said.