Baraboo switches to virtual learning for a week as COVID cases rise

Baraboo School District Officials made the decision on Thursday afternoon to switch to virtual learning starting Friday and through next week.

Baraboo District Communications Director confirmed Thursday that starting Friday students will convene in virtual classrooms. She said the decision was made by the School District Administration staff.

“Due to the extreme increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst students and school staff, the School District of Baraboo will move to virtual and asynchronous learning beginning Friday, January 14, 2022 through Friday, January 21, 2022,” according to a statement sent to families from Supt. Rainey Briggs.

Students will attend class virtually Friday, have Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, then virtual learning Tuesday through Thursday. There is a scheduled teacher work day Jan. 21.

Briggs said more information regarding instructional schedules, food service and technology needs will be coming from building principals in the near future.

On Thursday students were sent home from school buildings with the proper technology and education materials to learn remotely.