Baraboo Theatre Guild presents all-women 'Steel Magnolias' this weekend

Two of their original cast had to drop out by the time the directors were able to get the play going again this year. They recast those roles in late August and reprised the remaining four to begin rehearsals -- again -- in September, starting from scratch on certain elements and pulling others from memory.

Brant said the cast members are “phenomenal.” This is her fifth show with BTG, though she usually works as a stage manager for musicals.

“I don’t think I could have asked for a better cast and co-director,” she said.

They will perform five shows in three days at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center on Water Street, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, offering matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and closing with a final performance at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16. Elliott said Baraboo Theatre Guild will “encourage” masks but not require them.

The production will provide the “perfect time out for anybody,” Brant said, from friends, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives or significant others.