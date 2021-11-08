Baraboo Theatre Guild presents all-women 'Steel Magnolias' this weekend

Second time’s the charm for the Baraboo Theatre Guild’s all-women production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Originally cast in November 2019, the play was two weeks from opening night when the coronavirus pandemic brought everything to a halt in March 2020, said co-director and producer Autumn Elliott.
She and Nina Brant, both of Baraboo, are now less than a week away from presenting their directorial debut -- and Baraboo Theatre Guild's first play since COVID-19. They agreed they improved on the second time around.
“It was really good before, and it is just fantastic now,” said Elliott, who has been a member of the guild for nine years.
The play, first performed in 1987 and adapted for film two years later, follows six neighbors “who all love and support each other through the good and the bad,” Brant said, “and they just highlight what true friendship and family is.” She said it’s “timeless,” as women of all ages can relate to the conversations dramatized by the characters.
Elliott first suggested “Steel Magnolias” after noticing that all the plays coming through the guild were centered around men, while the vast majority of people showing up for auditions were women. Seeing how hard it was to fill male roles, she decided, “screw that, I want an all-female play,” she said.
Two of their original cast had to drop out by the time the directors were able to get the play going again this year. They recast those roles in late August and reprised the remaining four to begin rehearsals -- again -- in September, starting from scratch on certain elements and pulling others from memory.
Brant said the cast members are “phenomenal.” This is her fifth show with BTG, though she usually works as a stage manager for musicals.
“I don’t think I could have asked for a better cast and co-director,” she said.
They will perform five shows in three days at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center on Water Street, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, offering matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and closing with a final performance at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $16. Elliott said Baraboo Theatre Guild will “encourage” masks but not require them.
The production will provide the “perfect time out for anybody,” Brant said, from friends, mothers and daughters, husbands and wives or significant others.
“My father would tell all the men to bring their wives, daughters, girlfriends, significant others to the show in order to get good insight into the lives of women, and they can learn what they’re doing wrong -- the men -- or learn how to be better men to your lady,” she said.
Elliott describes the play as a “dramedy.”
“We have cried our eyes out at half these scenes and then been laughing hysterically within a few minutes after that, so it’s great that it does encompass all those feelings,” she said.
After the “heartbreaking” loss of the show in 2020, Elliott is asking the community to show support for local theater by attending one of the performances this weekend.
“It’s a great show ... and honestly, it’s our first time back, so please come back to see it and show your support,” she said, adding that attendees “will not regret it, because they will be crying and laughing and everything in between.”
