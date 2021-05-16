Baraboo to mark Memorial Day with limited event

After cancelling Memorial Day events for the first time in at least 80 years in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans in Baraboo have organized an observance for the day, though it will be smaller than the traditional fanfare.
Phil Wedekind of the American Legion Post 26 announced the schedule of planned events during Tuesday’s meeting of the Baraboo Common Council.
“We’re going to try to get it in, we didn’t get it in last year,” Wedekind said. “We’re going to do this, follow the rules and see what happens.”
The observance will not have the ceremony of placing flowers on the water at the Ash Street bridge near Water Street because of the “confined space” on the bridge, Wedekind said. Nor will there be a playing of taps and an honor guard gun salute at the Baraboo Honor Roll.
Instead, there will be a single observance ceremony starting at 11 a.m. in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
It will include speakers from the local post and music from the Mr. Griffin James Quintet. Rose Cummings of the Veterans Memorial Committee will read the names of veterans who have died in the last year and veterans auxiliary groups will place wreaths.
There will not be a luncheon at the legion post building after the ceremony ends. The proceedings will be cancelled if there is inclement weather, Wedekind said.
“If we have rain, everything is called off,” Wedekind said.
Bill Antonakis, a retired U.S. Coast Guard commander, will be the featured speaker. Firearms will be discharged by a squad and the quintet will play taps and a salute to the deceased as well as the National Anthem as the flag is raised by Wedekind and the honor guard.
Bob Madland of the local legion post will open and close the ceremony. Post chaplain Jerry Kinnamon will lead a prayer and Jim Brice, also a member of the legion post, will read the Logan’s Orders designating the day as one to mark those fallen in war with memorials decorating their gravesites.
