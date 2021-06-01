Baraboo veteran gets new roof through Owens Corning, Habitat for Humanity partnership

Water leaks into Baraboo veteran Din Dovolos’ basement when it rains since his roof sustained damage in a hailstorm, but it shouldn’t for much longer thanks to a partnership between Ohio-based Owens Corning Roofing and Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area.
Known as Gus, Dovolos said he called the nonprofit organization to apply for its home repair program after reading about it in the newspaper. Colin Mackey of Habitat for Humanity “took action right away,” Dovolos said.
“Thank God they are around,” Dovolos said. “They are helping a lot of people like me, so I’m very grateful, grateful to them.”
Mackey said the organization assists with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project by connecting area veterans to the resources and companies involved. Veterans who receive a new roof through the project don’t have to pay for it, he said.
Owens Corning supplied roofing materials for Dovolos and contractor Waunakee Remodeling volunteered to donate the labor as a way “to give back,” said Dan McGowan, owner of Waunakee Remodeling. Between materials and labor, he estimated the value at about $20,000.
His four-man crew started stripping the old shingles from Dovolos’ 2nd Street bungalow on Tuesday morning.
“It’s just an opportunity to do our part,” McGowan said, adding it was his company’s first chance to contribute.
Owens Corning launched the program in 2016, re-roofing more than 250 houses nationwide, according to a recent news release. The project “is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them,” the release said.
Dovolos, 87, said he volunteered to join the U.S. Army when he was in his 20s “because my family in Greece suffered a lot with the Communists.” He served in Korea after the end of the Korean War and was discharged in the late 1950s.
“I’m so glad that I did volunteer in the United States Army,” he said. “It meant a lot to me. I learned many, many things militarily, you know, and I’m very grateful to this nation that gave me so many opportunities.”
He also emphasized his gratitude for the people working to replace his roof. Dovolos said he’s lived in Baraboo for more than 65 years, three decades of which were spent at his house near the Square.
“They’re doing such a wonderful job helping so many people,” he said.
For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com. For more on Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area, call 608-448-2888 or visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.
