Baraboo veterans lament loss of Veterans Day events, but Ho-Chunk casino offers virtual option

Wednesday won’t bring all of the typical ceremonies and salutes seen on Veterans Day every year, a fact that is making a difficult time even more difficult for those who have served in the military.

“Veterans are doing poorly just generally, and this is only going to exacerbate that situation,” said Sauk County Veterans Service Officer Tony Tyczynski. “… This probably sounds really obvious, but I think the general population might be surprised how much they look forward to this day and how significant it is, as far as the calendar year goes.”

Tyczynski said not being able to partake in Veterans Day traditions will further isolate veterans, some of whom are struggling with unemployment and homelessness because of the pandemic. Many aren’t able to access in-person mental health counseling through the Department of Veterans Affairs because of COVID-19 precautions, which is a “significant issue,” Tyczynski said. He noted the VA is making exceptions, but they’re difficult to get.