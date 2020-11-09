Baraboo veterans lament loss of Veterans Day events, but Ho-Chunk casino offers virtual option

Wednesday won’t bring all of the typical ceremonies and salutes seen on Veterans Day every year, a fact that is making a difficult time even more difficult for those who have served in the military.
“Veterans are doing poorly just generally, and this is only going to exacerbate that situation,” said Sauk County Veterans Service Officer Tony Tyczynski. “… This probably sounds really obvious, but I think the general population might be surprised how much they look forward to this day and how significant it is, as far as the calendar year goes.”
Tyczynski said not being able to partake in Veterans Day traditions will further isolate veterans, some of whom are struggling with unemployment and homelessness because of the pandemic. Many aren’t able to access in-person mental health counseling through the Department of Veterans Affairs because of COVID-19 precautions, which is a “significant issue,” Tyczynski said. He noted the VA is making exceptions, but they’re difficult to get.
Sauk County VSO staff are “doing everything we can to fill that gap that has been created by the pandemic,” including making house calls and meeting veterans in parks, motels or wherever necessary, Tyczynski said. He credits the county board for allowing the office to continue its work, adding that many of his counterparts in other counties aren’t as fortunate.
He wants veterans to know the Sauk County office is still working to help them through the pandemic, despite its state and federal partners’ services being disrupted, Tyczynski said. Contact the VSO at 608-355-3260 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/veteransserviceoffice.
Missing the tradition
Bill Crowley, a member of American Legion Post 26 in Baraboo, would usually attend the annual Veterans Day program at the Baraboo Civic Center, including a featured speaker, band and choir performances by local students and a rifle salute, followed by a free dinner in the nearby Legion office. The event draws an audience of up to 300, he estimated.
“I’m quite saddened by the fact that we’re unable to hold any kind of a ceremony to recognize the veterans for their service,” Crowley said.
Though he’s disappointed, Crowley supports the decision to cancel it. “We have to be concerned with health and personal safety,” he said.
Crowley noted that Baraboo’s Memorial Day ceremony was also canceled due to COVID-19 earlier this year, as was a dedication ceremony for six new granite benches that the Baraboo 21, a high school club led by teacher Steve Argo, donated to the Sauk County Courthouse in September. Each bench recognizes veterans of a different war.
“I miss spending time with my comrades, I really do,” Crowley said. He’s hoping for a Memorial Day program next year.
He and his fellow veterans are communicating more via email, text and phone. Crowley said he thinks the “buddy checks” — where Legion members call each other to see how they’re doing — mean “a lot to people.”
Gerald Cummings, chairman of the Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee, said he looks forward to the Veterans Day ceremony every year. This year, in contrast, he plans to stay away from any crowds, wear a mask and watch the ceremonies that are happening on TV.
“I hope everybody has a good, safe day,” Cummings said.
Ho-Chunk ceremony
There will still be at least one local — outdoor — ceremony to mark the occasion: Ho-Chunk Gaming in Baraboo plans to host its annual event starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the casino parking lot. It is free and open to the public.
Dave Abangan, marketing director, said the casino has held a ceremony every year since it opened almost three decades ago. Because it’s outdoors and usually doesn’t draw a large crowd, the casino went forward with the event as usual, except to add a virtual component for those who aren’t comfortable attending in person, Abangan said. Part of the ceremony will be streamed live on the casino’s Facebook page.
Resilience
Commander Gerald Parchem of VFW Post 987 in Baraboo said service members are “resilient people,” noting his own experiences sleeping on the ground and living in small tents overseas while deployed in Korea and the Middle East.
“They’ve gone through that experience, or those multiple experiences, and we can very well adapt to these difficult times, I guess,” Parchem said.
The VFW has been adapting to the pandemic by holding virtual meetings, making socially distanced home visits and phone calls, he said.
He would typically attend a morning Veterans Day assembly at Jack Young Middle School, something he’s participated in for “many years.” This year, the VFW is working on organizing a small group of people to participate in a “veterans walk” through Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, where they will identify and salute their fellow veterans, Parchem said.
“Obviously, it’s still Veterans Day,” Parchem said. “We are still taking pride in those who serve our country today, as well as the rest of us who have served in the past. …
“It’s still a meaningful day. It’s a day to remember,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
