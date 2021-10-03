Baraboo volunteer: Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy doing well but bored

Fort McCoy is seeking donations of new or gently used clothing, particularly medium and smaller sizes, which can be dropped off at Salvation Army locations across the state.

Each of the more than 250 barracks-style, two-story buildings at the fort houses about 60 people and has hot water, heating and private bathroom areas.

However, Ward said, they don’t offer much privacy for the people living there. He and his partner brought in 4,000 blankets for the refugees to hang up as makeshift walls, he said.

He praised Fort McCoy’s dining facilities, which he said volunteers weren’t allowed to use because they were designated for the refugees.

“I’m a retired Marine, so I know what barracks are like and the town halls or dining facilities, and they were just outstanding,” Ward said. “New, modern equipment.”

The Afghans are free to walk around the base and were given some money from the government when they arrived so they could buy things like hygiene products and food, he said.

“What caught me by surprise is they wanted to buy alcohol,” Ward said. The base wouldn’t let them, which upset some of the Afghans and “got to be kind of an issue.” “They wouldn’t take no for an answer, but they didn’t win.”