Baraboo volunteer: Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy doing well but bored

A retired Baraboo Marine volunteered at Fort McCoy for two weeks when Afghan refugees first started arriving in Wisconsin after fleeing their home country due to the recent collapse of its government to the Taliban.
Retired Sgt. Maj. Bryan Ward said he volunteers for a national organization that was assisting with efforts to settle Afghans at the Army base about 80 miles northwest of Baraboo.
“I think they’re doing well,” he said of the Afghans in a September phone interview with the News Republic. “I think they’re bored. I think they want to get out of the base, but I don’t think they have a care in the world because they have a clinic set up just for the refugees … They’re getting fed, they’re getting treated.”
But they’re stuck, he said, and “want to get out and do things.”
Some of the evacuees have expressed the desire to start living their new lives off the base, according to reporting last month by the State Journal, but two women also told of problems including having to wait in lines for hours for not enough food, getting harassed by some of the Afghan men and having to wear the same clothes day after day.
Col. Jennifer McDonough said most of the problems at the base were sorted out “early on,” the Journal reported Friday. That includes a food supply issue caused by Hurricane Ida.
Fort McCoy is housing nearly 13,000 evacuees now -- nearly half of whom are children -- giving it the largest Afghan population of any other military installation in the U.S., according to the Journal. Officials allowed members of the media inside the base for the first time Thursday.
When Ward left Fort McCoy in early September, there were roughly 8,700 refugees there, he said. They had only what they could carry with them out of Afghanistan and often just the clothes they were wearing.
Over the last four days they were there, Ward and another volunteer, a fellow retired Marine, spent $45,000 -- paid by the organization they volunteered through -- to buy clothes and hygiene supplies for the refugees. They started the shopping spree in La Crosse and Eau Claire.
“We went in there and cleared the shelves,” Ward said. “(It was) so bad that we had to go to Madison on the third day.”
According to the State Journal, 1,210 Afghans still had not received any clothing as of Thursday morning, but they were expected to get at least one new set by Friday.
Fort McCoy is seeking donations of new or gently used clothing, particularly medium and smaller sizes, which can be dropped off at Salvation Army locations across the state.
Each of the more than 250 barracks-style, two-story buildings at the fort houses about 60 people and has hot water, heating and private bathroom areas.
However, Ward said, they don’t offer much privacy for the people living there. He and his partner brought in 4,000 blankets for the refugees to hang up as makeshift walls, he said.
He praised Fort McCoy’s dining facilities, which he said volunteers weren’t allowed to use because they were designated for the refugees.
“I’m a retired Marine, so I know what barracks are like and the town halls or dining facilities, and they were just outstanding,” Ward said. “New, modern equipment.”
The Afghans are free to walk around the base and were given some money from the government when they arrived so they could buy things like hygiene products and food, he said.
“What caught me by surprise is they wanted to buy alcohol,” Ward said. The base wouldn’t let them, which upset some of the Afghans and “got to be kind of an issue.” “They wouldn’t take no for an answer, but they didn’t win.”
After volunteering, Ward said he had concerns about security and how the refugees are being vetted. He headed back to Fort McCoy this week to help his organization pack up.
Some crime has also been reported among refugees at Fort McCoy, including alleged sexual assault of two boys and domestic abuse. Brigadier General Christopher Norrie said there is a “robust police presence” in each of the eight neighborhoods there.
“This is a very safe community,” Norrie said. “Crime rates are very low for a city of this size.”
—The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
