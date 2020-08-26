Baraboo Water Utility seeks 53 percent rate increase

Unless the PSC further extends the ban on utilities cutting off service, the utility will issue disconnect notices and begin cutoff procedures in early October, Peterson said.

Asked if the utility feels a financial impact from the increase in delinquent customers, Peterson said there are bigger problems to contend with.

“It’s hard to look past the Loss of LSC, but we’re unable to collect late fees and we have far more people in arrears than usual,” he said.

Average residential customers in Baraboo pay approximately $40 per quarter for 10,000 gallons of water, Peterson said. If approved, the 56 percent requested increase would add $22.40 to the cost for average residential water customers.

Peterson cautioned that requested increase would apply only to the water portion of utility bills which also charges for sewer service, storm water management and street lighting.

The 56 percent figure is a starting point in the rate-setting process and subject to change as the PSC gathers more data from the utility, Peterson said.

Although the increase the PSC eventually authorizes could be lower than 56 percent, Peterson still expects a negative reaction from the public.