Baraboo Water Utility seeks 53 percent rate increase

MADISON – The loss of its largest customer has prompted the city of Baraboo Water Utility to seek a 53 percent rate increase, according to an application filed Tuesday with the Public Service Commission.
LSC Communications, Inc. has contributed about 20 percent of the water utility’s $1.48 million annual revenue, said Wade Peterson, utility superintendent. However, LSC laid off about 400 employees this spring and production at its Baraboo plant is expected to cease next month.
“That’s the driving force behind this,” Peterson said of the city’s first comprehensive rate request since 2012.
The city has twice received simplified 3 percent inflationary increases since then but PSC regulations require a full rate filing this time.
LSC filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April and the court overseeing the Chicago-based printer’s bankruptcy proceedings has set a sale of its assets for Sept. 11.
Without the new rates, the utility projects a $398,918 negative net income this year based on estimated revenue of $1.48 million and expenses of $1.88 million, according to the rate application. The cash flow picture isn’t as dim as nearly $300,000 of the revenue shortfall is attributed to depreciation expense, a non-cash item the PSC wants utilities to account for.
Compounding the utility’s financial situation is seeing twice as many customers falling behind in paying their bills, said Peterson. However, the PSC has prevented utilities from collecting late fees or cutting off service to non-payers since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unless the PSC further extends the ban on utilities cutting off service, the utility will issue disconnect notices and begin cutoff procedures in early October, Peterson said.
Asked if the utility feels a financial impact from the increase in delinquent customers, Peterson said there are bigger problems to contend with.
“It’s hard to look past the Loss of LSC, but we’re unable to collect late fees and we have far more people in arrears than usual,” he said.
Average residential customers in Baraboo pay approximately $40 per quarter for 10,000 gallons of water, Peterson said. If approved, the 56 percent requested increase would add $22.40 to the cost for average residential water customers.
Peterson cautioned that requested increase would apply only to the water portion of utility bills which also charges for sewer service, storm water management and street lighting.
The 56 percent figure is a starting point in the rate-setting process and subject to change as the PSC gathers more data from the utility, Peterson said.
Although the increase the PSC eventually authorizes could be lower than 56 percent, Peterson still expects a negative reaction from the public.
“They will scream bloody murder but if you did a rate comparison with other utilities (Baraboo’s size) in the state, we’d be in the bottom five percent. We’ve had extremely great rates for a long, long time, and I expect this request to put us in the middle of the pack,” he said.
Baraboo has the lowest water rates in Sauk County and the fourth lowest in the state for utilities of similar size, Peterson said.
“We’ve been extremely frugal, we do a lot with in-house labor and we have very good people,” which Peterson attributed to having just three comprehensive rate cases in the past 18 years.
The cost to pump, treat and distribute water has remained at approximately $1 million annually since 2017, but increases in depreciation expense and payments in lieu taxes have grown faster, according to the application.
This year, the utility replaced water mains in Mound St., under the Baraboo River near Mill Race Dr. and upgraded electric controls at the Oak St. booster station, Peterson said.
If the rate request is approved as submitted, water utility revenue would increase by $736,070, earning a net income of $337,152 and a 4.9 percent return on the value of its infrastructure, according to the application.
Before new rates are set, PSC will analyze the rate application and recommend a revenue amount it deems the utility needs to remain financially viable and hold a public hearing.
Peterson hopes the process can be completed within six months and new rates implemented early next year.
