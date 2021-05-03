Baraboo woman lays out life's challenges, trauma and how to find joy in 'Life is a Circus'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have struggled with self-esteem for most of my life,” Witczak said. “It wasn’t until I was 32 years old that I even thought I was a valuable person or worthy. It took a lot of work on myself, and so I talk about Dolly Dimples … I talk about how she never gave up in her life.”

Witczak said she realized her second marriage had been a toxic relationship only after it ended. When her ex-husband first told her he no longer wanted their life together, they were six months away from formally adopting two foster children who had been living with them for years, she said. She asked him to stay until they signed the adoption papers to ensure it went through.

“After he left was when I really hit this rock-bottom state of trying to figure out who I was, what I was, what my value was,” she said, adding that her life felt like a circus -- “and not the good kind.” That experience launched her path to personal growth through therapy, life coaches and self-help books, which helped her realize “every day is a choice.”

She started writing the book in 2019, but then took several months off after her parents broke the news on a Monday afternoon that her brother had been shot in the head.