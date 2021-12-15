Baraboo Young Professionals bring back winter Night Market Friday

For their third ever December Night Market, the Baraboo Young Professionals are aiming to recreate the ambiance of a Hallmark movie in downtown Baraboo Friday.
Co-organizers Nicki Green, the BYP’s incoming president, and Ashley Schreiber, vice president, said that’s the atmosphere an attendee told them they’d achieved after the first winter Baraboo Night Market in 2018 because of the lights, Christmas music, outdoor setting and people.
“It's just a really, you know, hometown, wholesome feeling that you get,” Green said. “It’s such a cool vibe to be at the event, so we’ve branded it now a little bit as our own downtown Hallmark movie.”
They’ve been planning the family-friendly winter event since October, shortly after wrapping up their slightly larger September version. Scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, it will feature Christmas carols, food trucks, local beer and wine, and a few dozen vendors offering items such as handmade jewelry, clothing, pottery, baked goods, candles, gift boxes, sauces and gourmet jams, they said.
“There’s literally something for everyone who you still have to get gifts for on your list,” Green said.
Downtown Baraboo Inc. will provide horse-drawn carriage rides until 8 p.m., Schreiber said, and Santa Claus will be there until 7 p.m. Hot chocolate and fire pits will provide some warmth.
She said the food trucks are “always a big hit.”
“I feel like we kind of eat our way around,” she said.
The Night Market also gives people the opportunity to spend a night out, shop for themselves and enjoy Baraboo’s downtown, organizers said. Mike Johnsen, another BYP member, said the group started it as a new entertainment option.
“When we started the Young Professionals, one thing that a lot of the YP said was, like, ‘There’s nothing to do at night in Baraboo,’ and that’s one reason the whole night market topic came up,” he said.
While the Young Professionals put the markets on hold in 2020, their re-emergence in September drew an estimated 8,000 visitors, Schreiber said. Green noted attendance tends to be lower in December because the market is smaller -- one street rather than two -- and the cold weather keeps some people away.
Still, she said the winter market outgrew its old location on Oak Street and will instead spread along 4th Avenue between Oak and Broadway this year, allowing more space for shoppers to distance and room for more vendors and food options.
The co-organizers said they appreciate their sponsors and volunteers, including local organizations, businesses and BYP members, who make the event possible. Green and Schreiber have spearheaded the planning since the markets first started.
“We’ve done so many of these together now that I feel like we work really well together,” Green said. “We’ve enlisted the help of a lot of community partners to ease the burden on us a little bit, so that’s been super helpful.”
Susan Endres' most memorable stories from Sauk County in 2021
While re-openings were the theme of 2021, a second year shadowed by COVID-19, I covered many memorable stories in Sauk County, from mask protests and mass vaccination clinics to theater drama and multi-million dollar renovation projects. Here's a small selection.
The Baraboo School District chose a new top administrator, Rainey Briggs, who made history as its first Black superintendent. He also reaffirm…
With the district’s controversial mask mandate and other issues driving higher attendance than usual at Baraboo School Board meetings, an unpr…
This story was probably one of the most engaging for readers, based on the feedback I received. Three months after we reported on the Al. Ring…
This story, photo gallery and video compilation was particularly satisfying for me as a reporter who had been following the revitalization of …
This was another major renovation that came to a close this year, as the International Crane Foundation reopened to the public for the first t…
Speaking of renovations, a 120-year-old piece of Ringling Bros. Circus history will be restored with the help of a Save America’s Treasures gr…
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.