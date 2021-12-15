Baraboo Young Professionals bring back winter Night Market Friday

While the Young Professionals put the markets on hold in 2020, their re-emergence in September drew an estimated 8,000 visitors, Schreiber said. Green noted attendance tends to be lower in December because the market is smaller -- one street rather than two -- and the cold weather keeps some people away.

Still, she said the winter market outgrew its old location on Oak Street and will instead spread along 4th Avenue between Oak and Broadway this year, allowing more space for shoppers to distance and room for more vendors and food options.

The co-organizers said they appreciate their sponsors and volunteers, including local organizations, businesses and BYP members, who make the event possible. Green and Schreiber have spearheaded the planning since the markets first started.

“We’ve done so many of these together now that I feel like we work really well together,” Green said. “We’ve enlisted the help of a lot of community partners to ease the burden on us a little bit, so that’s been super helpful.”

